Log Lake Disc Golf course sees recent improvements thanks to successful tournaments

The Central Maryland Chamber Classic Golf Tournament, sponsored by Tide Creek Financial Group, was held on June 15th at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City. Over 100 golfers and volunteers enjoyed friendly competition, networking, and fun. The day started with breakfast, while staff and volunteers introduced guests, offered raffle tickets, and featured a whiskey pull. The morning festivities were followed by a shotgun start. After 18 holes, golfers returned to the Turf Valley ballroom for an awards banquet, delicious food and beverages, and more networking. Next year’s event is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
