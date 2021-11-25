Log Lake Disc Golf course sees recent improvements thanks to successful tournaments

This gallery brings the reader through not only some of the top golf courses in the Hudson Valley, but some of the most elegant golf courses in the world. Private courses such as Winged Foot, Sleepy Hallow, and Hudson National are staple courses in the realm of any golf fanatic. The geography and scenery along the Hudson River has provided some of the world's most renowned golf course architects—Seth Raynor, A.W. Tillinghast, Donald Ross—the freedom and pleasure to design golf holes through rolling terrain and by exquisite angling and elevation.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO