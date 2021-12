The studio provides a roadmap of the next two updates. To say that Battlefield 2042 is in dire need of a lot of attention would be a severe understatement. This game launched in a far worse state than even the infamous Battlefield 4. To list every issue present with the release version of Battlefield 2042 would take far too long. Besides, I've already included several lists pointing out broken or missing features in previous news postings about the game since its release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO