Jarry's hot streak continues with 'phenomenal' play in win over Canucks

Cover picture for the articleIt's really hard to put into words how clutch Tristan Jarry has been for the Penguins over these last four games. Jarry posted the second-longest shutout streak of...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. The Penguins have won four straight behind Jarry, who has allowed just two goals during the surge. Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, Zach-Aston Reese and Brock McGinn scored for Pittsburgh. Thatcher Demko made 33 saves for the Canucks. Bo Horvat’s late goal spoiled Jarry’s bid for a shutout but couldn’t stop Vancouver from losing for the sixth time in seven games.
