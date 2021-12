2021 is nearing an end, but there are still two Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to look forward to. Hawkeye is premiering on Disney+ next week and its final episode will drop on the streaming service on December 22nd, which is only a few days after Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in theaters. Phase Four is in full swing, and many folks are wondering how everything will tie together, especially with the addition of the multiverse. During a recent interview with The Direct, Hawkeye's executive producer Trinh Tran was asked about the show's continuity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she wouldn't say if it takes place before or after No Way Home.

