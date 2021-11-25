Thanks: Our gratitude in 2021

We’re thankful to live in the greatest city in the world, where 8.8 million people from all over bring their energy, values, culture and creativity, our daily interplay a chaotic but beautiful symphony. We’re thankful for the cornucopia of commerce and music and art and faith and sports and comedy around nearly every corner, atop nearly every set of subway stairs.

We’re thankful for the homes we live in, where we can seek shelter from the cold. For the places where those without homes can keep themselves warm and dry. For the clothes on our backs and the food on our tables. Many people, of course, have desperate needs even in this land of plenty, but we consider ourselves fortunate to be living in what remains the most prosperous nation in the history of the world.

We’re thankful for our families. While we squabble plenty, we come together in mundane moments and in moments of crisis. We need them, and in these last two years, we’ve lost far too many of them.

We’re thankful for the people with whom we share no blood but who nonetheless take real risks to care for the rest of us: men and women in and out of uniform, doctors, nurses. And the scientists, mostly nameless and faceless, who in record time developed highly effective vaccines for a scourge that has taken millions of lives worldwide.

We’re thankful for those who fought for our country in foreign wars, who are finally home after decades of overseas conflict, able to enjoy this warm holiday in the presence of their loved ones. We’re thankful for all those who labor hard in endless ways to make this nation and this world a little more just, a little more decent.

We’re thankful for those who, in an age of lies and misdirection, understand that there’s such a thing as truth, and that it matters. We’re thankful for our readers, who keep us employed, and keep us honest.