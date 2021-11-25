ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett, Brett Young and Carly Pearce reflect on Thanksgiving traditions

 7 days ago

When it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving, many of your favorite country stars have their own unique traditions.

For Thomas Rhett, Brett Young and Carly Pearce, those traditions vary from indulging in their favorite foods to reflecting on meaningful milestones during the day.

Each year, Rhett says he happily takes on the task of prepping the turkey, turning the job into a countrified experience with a grill -- and a beer in hand.

"When it comes to Thanksgiving, I am the turkey guy. I love to smoke food. I love to stand by the grill with a cold beer for hours upon end watching a brisket smoke, doing ribs," Rhett shared in an interview courtesy of his label, Big Machine Label Group. "Around Thanksgiving, I am the guy that does the turkeys, and it is a job that I love to do."

While Rhett enjoys taking on the turkey, Young is adamant about the one popular food dish he is not a fan of: cranberry sauce.

The hit singer recalled a humorous memory growing up in California of how his grandmother, Bonnie, was particular about "massaging" the can of cranberry sauce.

"I'll never forget one Thanksgiving, she perfectly got it out onto the plate, and then my dad was giving the blessing, and my uncle Scott started smooshing it up. My grandma interrupted the prayer because he was ruining the perfect can-shaped cranberry," he shared in the interview. "I hate that. Fruit on meat never works for me. So cranberry sauce never makes it on my Thanksgiving plate, ever."

Label mate Pearce said she is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving when it comes to the success she's achieved, from releasing the critically acclaimed album "29: Written in Stone" to winning the Female Vocalist award for the first time at the CMA Awards.

"So many of my dreams have come true this past year in a way that I never thought could actually happen, especially in one calendar year," she shared. "I think I'm just going into this holiday season feeling so happy and extra grateful just for where I'm at in my life."

okcfox.com

Carly Pearce CD's and Gift Card Giveaway

Living Oklahoma is giving away Carly Pearce CDs and a $250 gift card sometime this week. Watch the show and wait for that cue to call, you might be the lucky winner!
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Thomas Rhett And Wife Happy To Add Fourth Child To ‘Chaos Phase’

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, are only a couple weeks into being parents of four girls under the age of six with the addition of baby Lillie Carolina on November 15th. Thomas tells us that he and Lauren realize how busy they will be from now on, but he says it's really not much different than the schedules they've already been juggling. “You know, I think after having three kids, I don’t feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore. I do know that four is a lot, but we’re already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids – one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant. We’re just gonna have to re-learn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it’s going to be stressful but, you know, we’ve always wanted a big family and we’re just looking forward to it.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

See the first Christmas selfie of Thomas Rhett's family of 6

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the home of Thomas Rhett and wife, Lauren Akins. On Tuesday, Lauren shared an adorable update of their growing family. "First Christmas selfie as a fam of 6," she captioned two selfies of the family wearing matching Hanna Andersson Christmas pajamas laying by a decorated tree.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
