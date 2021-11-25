ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Deals and Steals host Tory Johnson has holiday shopping tips

By Katie Morse
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLvfy_0d6XLsan00

Every holiday season brings with it the hustle and bustle (and sometimes stress!) of holiday shopping. But this year, things may be even more tricky because of shortages and supply chain issues being seen across the country. That's why we asked the host of Deals and Steals on Good Morning America to share some of her best holiday shopping advice as you start your search for this year's gifts.

Every week Tory Johnson brings her savvy shopping advice to GMA, and finds some great deals for viewers. 7 Eyewitness News anchor Katie Morse (an avid Deals and Steals shopper...along with her coanchor Ed Drantch) sat down with Tory to ask her to pass along some tips to help all of us this holiday season.

WKBW
Tory Johnson from GMA's Deals and Steals

Q : This might be a season where money is tight for some families. What can people do if they're going into the holiday season and it's a difficult time?

A : One of the first things you can do is set a budget. Know realistically how much you want to spend. How much you can afford to spend. And really honor that number.

Q : So many of us find ourselves scrolling through Facebook or Instagram - and we get sucked in by ads that look really enticing - but how do I know if what I'm clicking on and what I'm looking at is actually a good deal - and frankly a *real deal?

A : There are so many traps. I have fallen into those traps. I have bought things online because of a Facebook ad I've seen - like a really cute dress, I'm like oh my gosh how is this dress so adorable and it's only $22? And 12 weeks later something shows up that's flimsy material that's not what I expected. If you sense a red flag - listen to yourself. Do a little digging. Google the company. Does anything come up? Can you see where they're based? And make sure you feel confident that if this is not something that's gonna work for you - you've got a way to return it.

Q : There's such a push these days to shop local, and people want to support their local community. Do you have any suggestions if I want to shop local but still get a good deal?

A : You know - sometimes the best deal is saving your community. And you have to accept the fact that shopping local means you might not always get the best price - and that's ok. Because it's really hard to put a price on the misery when we drive down a street and every single store is closed. So don't focus on price per say when you're shopping local. Focus on what it does for your community. Focus on the safety, the vibrancy. That community spirit! And the jobs you're saving in that community. So maybe you're going to pay a couple dollars more - but in the end you are saving a community. And that matters.

Q : Are there any tips or tricks to getting that good deal especially during the holidays? What do *you shop by - what do *you use?

A : Right now is different than any other year. Because we have a supply chain crisis, we have port delays. One of the things I predict for this holiday season is that if you wait to buy that really hot item - it's not going to be on sale the next week - it's not going to be on the shelf. So if you see it now, grab it. And if it should happen to go down in price, save your receipt, go back in and ask for a price adjustment. Most stores, especially the big box retailers have their own price matching. They will honor a price reduction. So if a competitor carries the same product for less money within a certain amount of time, or if within that own retailer they drop the price, they will refund or credit you the difference in that if you bought it.

WKBW
Deals and Steals

Tory's 2021 Shopping Tips - Bottom line:

  • If you see it, grab it
  • Save your receipt
  • Be prepared to ask for a price adjustment

You can see the latest deals Tory has found on the Good Morning America Deals and Steals website.

Happy holiday shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
WPRI

Online shopping tips to help you navigate the holidays

This holiday Facebook is hosting a season full of fun, educational and meaningful shopping experiences on Facebook and Instagram. Whether it’s finding a great deal, shopping a livestream from your favorite brand, giving to a cause that is close to your heart or supporting small and minority-owned business, Facebook is creating a diversity of shopping opportunities that reflects our communities.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Gma#Eyewitness News
localsyr.com

Holiday Shopping Tips From Auburn Community Federal Credit Union

The holiday shopping season is upon us — and that means most of us will be spending a little – or a lot – of extra money. Sam Scro, CEO/President of Auburn Community Federal Credit Union, says it’s important to shop early and to know in advance what you’re shopping for.
AUBURN, NY
WWMT

BBB Serving West Michigan offers tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The pandemic, hiring challenges, shipping delays and product shortages could make this year's holiday shopping experience a bit more difficult. To have a better holiday shopping experience and avoid scams, the Better Business Bureau Serving West Michigan offered in-person and online shopping tips for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WMBF

Tips to keep your information safe while holiday shopping

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the holiday shopping season ramps up, experts are urging the public to be aware of hackers, scammers and online thieves. If you plan to shop online, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has some tips to keep your information safe online. First up,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Real Simple

18 Tips to Save Money on Your Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping rarely comes without stress. From navigating crowded stores and scavenging for high-demand products to scrambling for last-minute gifts and dealing with shipping delays, the whole process can feel like an episode of retail-themed Survivor. On top of it all, the financial burden from holiday shopping only adds to the stress, while also feeling impossible to avoid.
RETAIL
95.3 MNC

The Better Business Bureau has shopping tips for Cyber Monday

The Better Business Bureau wants everyone to have a successful shopping experience on Cyber Monday and have offered the following tips for online shopping:. Beware of false advertising and phony websites. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Especially with the hottest toys & gadgets of the season.
SHOPPING
Eyewitness News

How and Where to Get the Best Holiday Shopping Deals

The biggest shopping week of the year is here! There are so many deals, it can be overwhelming. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge is here to help. She is sharing deals you do not want to miss and how to shop smart this season. For more money saving tips visit truetrae.com.
SHOPPING
Buffalo News

The Discount Diva's pro tips for holiday shopping

I have been perfecting my holiday shopping skills ever since I was a little kid, portioning pennies at D&K and Hills to make sure everyone in my family had something to open on Christmas morning. Here are the most important hacks I'll use this year. See Santa for free. You...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
TODAY.com

Holiday Steals & Deals: Serving trays, wireless chargers, more

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins TODAY to accept congratulations on her engagement as well as to highlight selections from “Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals” streaming Monday on Peacock, including personal podcasts crafted by Artifact, holiday serving trays, and wireless chargers.Nov. 22, 2021.
SHOPPING
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff Buck offers tips for safe holiday shopping

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck encourages holiday shoppers to think about safety as they go about their holiday shopping. “This time of year attracts more shopping-related criminal activity because of the larger crowds and the extended store hours,” he said in a press release. “These factors and the usual distraction of shopping create a more favorable environment for petty thieves and other offenders.”
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Frederick News-Post

Last-minute holiday shopping tips

Some people thrive by doing all of their tasks early. Others seem to do their best work when faced with a time crunch. The methods individuals use to manage their time at work and play may extend to the ways they approach holiday shopping as well. There’s no right or...
SHOPPING
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy