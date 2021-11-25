ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public schools must supply menstrual products by law

By Christopher B. Dolan, Katelyn P. Dembowski
San Francisco Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw on the news that California will now require public schools to carry menstrual products. Can you explain how they will implement this and when this will be available for students?. — Tess, Oakland. Dear Tess: Thank you for your question. This is incredible news in the advancement...

