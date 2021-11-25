Bill proposed by MTG would award Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., conducts a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus outside the Capitol to oppose the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, on Thursday February 25, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is sponsoring a bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Greene introduced HR6070 on Tuesday "[t]o award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Full text of the legislation was not immediately available.

Donald Trump Jr. has also suggested that his father, who is not president, award a presidential medal to Rittenhouse.