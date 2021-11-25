ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The horrific Channel deaths show the UK needs a more humane asylum system

By Enver Solomon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qk5bC_0d6XKtiz00
People who crossed the Channel in a small boat are helped ashore by RNLI and Border Force staff at Dungeness in Kent on 24 November.

There are moments when the heartbreaking tragedy of those much less fortunate than us should act as a wake-up call to make the world a better place. Yesterday afternoon was one of those.

At least 27 men, women and children who, through no fault of their own, were seeking safety in the UK, perished in the cold, unforgiving seas of the Channel – the busiest shipping lane in the world. They had packed themselves into a flimsy unseaworthy dinghy on the French cost on the final leg of what they hoped would be a journey to a new life where they could do what we all take for granted – work, make friends, have fun and be safe from any harm.

We don’t yet know their names, their ages, what relation they were to one another or where they were from. But we do know they will have paid vast sums of money to people smugglers who cruelly control a trade in human cargo that exploits the suffering of those who have fled persecution, oppression and terror in other parts of the globe.

It is difficult for any of us to imagine what the people arriving across the Channel have been through. I recently met two teenage brothers who had made their way overland from Afghanistan fleeing the Taliban, who at the time were advancing across the country. They too had arrived in a small boat on the beach in Dover.

As I sat with them at the Kent Intake Unit, where Refugee Council staff look after them before they are taken into the care of local authorities, they looked vacant, totally disoriented and fearful of what would happen to them next. In broken English, they told me they wanted England to be their new home. Clearly very traumatised, they said they were terrified they could be sent back to Afghanistan.

Rather than showing compassion, humanity and understanding to people like the two teenage Afghans, the government has chosen to talk and act tough, adopting an uncompromising stance. Expensive kit has been bought to try to block the boats. Millions have been spent on increasing border controls – much of it handed to the French to deliver.

The government says those arriving in small boats are nearly all economic migrants – a claim repeated on Tuesday in the Commons by the home secretary. The reality is different. An analysis by the Refugee Council published last week shows that almost all arrivals in the 18 months to June this year were from 10 countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea and Afghanistan, where persecution is not uncommon. More than six out of 10 people from these countries seeking asylum in the UK are granted refugee status or protection. For the top five countries it is higher, at seven out of 10.

Anybody who comes here overland has been immediately labelled an “illegal immigrant”. The new nationality and borders bill is designed to create an even more hostile environment, including provisions to offshore people while their asylum claims are processed, and a new status of temporary refugee protection. The plan is also to return people to another country if there is evidence they have passed through a so-called “safe country”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIbld_0d6XKtiz00
Boris Johnson 'appalled and deeply saddened' after 31 people die in Channel – video

The rationale is that the more hostile and the tougher the policy, the less likely men, women and children are to risk their lives at the hands of people traffickers. It’s a far too simplistic assumption that relies primarily on deterrence, control and enforcement. It will fail because the problem is complex and nuanced. A more sophisticated, intelligent and humane response is required.

The government needs to accept that if there were more safe and regular routes in place for people – such as a wide-ranging resettlement programme, humanitarian visas and reformed family reunion rules – fewer people would feel the need to make such dangerous journeys in the first place. Both Labour and Conservative governments have curtailed safe routes in recent decades through more draconian asylum and immigration laws, forcing people to take dangerous journeys instead. An ambitious expansion of safe routes is urgently needed.

Many people seeking asylum will have no option other than making a journey by land. In the seven decades since the UK helped establish the UN convention on refugees in 1951, many thousands have fled their home countries – including those escaping ethnic cleansing in the Balkans, torture in Zimbabwe and war in Syria – taking dangerous routes to reach our country. They have been granted a fair hearing on UK soil when they arrive. This principle, upheld by prime ministers since Winston Churchill, should continue today. And to avoid the risky journeys people could be allowed to apply for a humanitarian visa to enable them to travel safely to our shores to claim asylum.

People seeking asylum have the right to choose to come to Britain, often because they have family or community connections or speak some English. Far more – three times more in the case of Germany and twice as many in the case of France – seek asylum elsewhere in Europe. As a signatory to the convention, the UK should allow those who choose to make an asylum application here to do so.

The movement of people in search of safety is not just a policy challenge for our government but one that Europe and other western nations are facing. Like the climate crisis, it requires a multilateral response – working collaboratively with other countries. This includes working together to address the factors that force people to seek safety. Mechanisms that will stabilise and enrich those parts of the world that people are fleeing are critical. “Global Britain” could seek to play a leading role in addressing this global challenge.

The horrific deaths in the Channel require the government to stop and think again. Less empty rhetoric, more intelligent realism, less nationalist posturing, more global leadership – and most importantly, less punitive control. At the end of the day, more compassion is what we really need.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Most people who risk Channel boat crossings are refugees – report

Nearly two-thirds of people who migrate to the UK in small boats are deemed to be genuine refugees and allowed to remain, a report says, in an apparent contradiction of past statements by the home secretary, Priti Patel. Analysis using Home Office data and requests under freedom of information laws...
U.K.
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Seeking Asylum#Channel#French#Taliban#The Kent Intake Unit#Refugee Council#Afghans
BBC

Channel deaths: More boats arrive after 27 people drown

More people have made the perilous journey across the English Channel, a day after 27 people drowned in the deadliest crossing on record. A group wearing life jackets were seen huddled together onboard a lifeboat near Dover on Thursday morning. Those who drowned on Wednesday included 17 men, seven women...
IMMIGRATION
newsitem.com

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest waterway in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron...
U.K.
BBC

Channel deaths: Former asylum-seeker on 'hellish' journey to UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Thursday to increase efforts to prevent migrants crossing the English channel after 17 men, seven women - one of whom was pregnant - and three children drowned after their boat sank near Calais. Gulwali Passarlay was granted asylum in...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Iraq
Shropshire Star

Record asylum claims being made in the UK amid Channel migrant crisis

The number of applications fell during the coronavirus pandemic. Asylum claims in the UK have hit their highest level for nearly 20 years, fuelled by soaring Channel migrant crossings and a rise in numbers following the coronavirus pandemic. The backlog of cases waiting to be dealt with is also at...
POLITICS
Salamanca Press

France, UK pledge more cooperation after migrant deaths

Officials from France and the U.K. are promising to expand cooperation after at least 27 people died while trying to reach the south coast of England. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7607a085f369469492ea4ad8c2bb1b38.
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Asylum seekers desperate to reach the UK need our help – not overblown rhetoric

The 27 people, including a pregnant woman and a number of children, who died in tragic circumstances in the Channel, are obviously the victims of exploitative people smugglers in the first instance, but also the victims of a decades-long toxic political debate in this country on migration and asylum. Certainly the government, but even the Labour front bench, seem to be more concerned about sounding “tough” on asylum seekers than trying to change the political narrative. And ending the rhetorical arms race on immigration and asylum policy is the only way forward on this issue. The solutions to the small...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Observer view on UK policy on asylum seekers

Sometimes, a tragic image or story appears set to shift the course of history for the better. The haunting photograph of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, washed up on a beach in Turkey, shocked Europe in September 2015. He was a toddler from Syria who perished alongside his mother and brother while trying to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. For a few weeks at least, it seemed as though public horror at how he died might propel the EU to take a more humanitarian approach on asylum. But in recent years, it has become more, not less, hardline, striking unsavoury deals with authoritarian regimes such as Turkey and failed states such as Libya to keep refugees out, regardless of the human rights abuses that are taking place in their detention centres.
POLITICS
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU plane will monitor Channel coastline for migrants

A European Union plane is set to monitor shores for migrants looking to cross the English Channel. The new measure was announced in the wake of the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sunk last week. European officials agreed a plane operated by the EU’s Frontex border agency would help countries to monitor their shores at a meeting in Calais, which took place without the UK home secretary.France had cancelled Priti Patel’s invitation to the weekend talks in reaction to a letter from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, who accused the UK prime minister of not being “serious”...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Immigration minister on Channel deaths: ‘I feel a huge weight of responsibility’

An immigration minister has said he feels a “huge weight of responsibility” after what has been described as the “worst-recorded migrant tragedy in the Channel”.Tom Pursglove told MPs and peers the deaths of at least 27 people, including young children, was “unthinkable” and “horrendous”.Asked by the Joint Committee on Human Rights if the Government feels “any sense of responsibility” for the deaths, Mr Pursglove replied: “I feel a huge weight of responsibility as the minister for tackling illegal migration. And I think that all of us in this House feel an enormous weight of responsibility on this issue.What we saw...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Deaths in English Channel linked to money laundering in UK, MP says

The deaths of 27 people in the English Channel are linked to economic crime in the UK where “much” of the money paid to criminal gangs for human trafficking is laundered, a Conservative MP has said.Kevin Hollinrake said the UK is a destination for criminal funds because of “lax” regulations and a “concentration of advisers in this country” which help hide and then launder money.The Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton joined Labour MP and former minister Dame Margaret Hodge to call in the House of Commons for a range of measures to tackle economic crime, including penalties for companies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy