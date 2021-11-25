ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC woman who can solve a Rubik’s cube in mere seconds will be on TV. How to watch

By Lana Ferguson
myrtlebeachonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome kids want to be firefighters when they grow up. Others want to be a teacher, superhero or president. Sydney Weaver, however, wanted to be a professional speed cuber. Weaver, a Ridgeland resident, has been solving Rubik’s cubes and similar puzzles since she was 14. At 24, she’s turned her favorite...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

