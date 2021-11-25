How Many Episodes of 'The Beatles: Get Back' Are There? Disney+ Release Times Revealed

Fans of The Beatles, rejoice: the Fab Four’s long-awaited documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, is finally here and available to stream on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about the new film, the group’s participation and how to watch Get Back online. When Does The Beatles: Get Back Premiere? Release Date, Time The Beatles: Get Back was officially released on November 25, 2021 on Disney+. The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary and episodes will be released one at a time. The first episode of Get Back premiered on November 25, with the second episode dropping on November 26 and the...

