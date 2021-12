SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ('Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company'), the African focussed minerals exploration company, is pleased to report a significant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') upgrade to 21.3Mt at 1.31% Li2O for the Ewoyaa deposit and surrounding pegmatites (collectively the 'Ewoyaa Project' or 'Project') within the Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana, West Africa. The Mineral Resource is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO