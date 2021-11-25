ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech President Zeman released from hospital

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was released from hospital after more than...

US News and World Report

Czech President to Appoint Fiala as New PM on Sunday

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman will be released from hospital on Saturday and will appoint Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition of centre-right parties, as the new prime minister the following day, the president's spokesperson said on Friday. Zeman was taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing...
POLITICS
investing.com

COVID-positive Czech president appoints new PM from plexiglass cubicle

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of a centre-right alliance Petr Fiala as prime minister on Sunday in a ceremony he performed from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for COVID-19. Fiala leads a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forty-two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Forty-two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU’s public health agency said on Tuesday. Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six “probable” cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Germany’s Scholz supports mandatory vaccines by end Feb – sources

BERLIN (Reuters) – Olaf Scholz, who is set to take over as German chancellor next week, supports making vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory and backs barring the unvaccinated from non-essential stores, sources said on Tuesday. Scholz and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel were meeting regional leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Experimental Hipra vaccine could help combat variants, says minister

MADRID (Reuters) – An experimental COVID-19 vaccine currently under development by Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra could be effective as a booster against variants of the virus, Spain’s Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday. Morant said a Phase II trial on 1,000 volunteers who have already received another vaccine was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally, said on Wednesday. The deal between Russia and Vietnam’s state-owned VABIOTECH and Vietnamese investment company Sovico Group, was signed during Vietnamese...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kdal610.com

Britain approves GSK-Vir antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

(Reuters) – Britain’s drug regulator on Thursday approved GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy, for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. The approval comes as GSK separately announced the treatment has shown to work against the Omicron variant. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Czech president hospitalized again after testing positive for COVID-19

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Amid surging COVID-19 cases in his country, Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman was re-admitted to a hospital Thursday after testing positive for the virus. Zeman, who had just ended a long hospital stay for an unrelated health problem, was quickly re-admitted after taking a COVID-19 test at Lány Castle, the presidential residence, a government spokesman said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Czech president tests COVID positive, returning to hospital

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman tested positive for COVID-19 and was returning to hospital on Thursday after being released earlier in the day for a different treatment, his office said, confirming media reports. The office said the 77-year-old president’s work program would be suspended while he received treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Czech president tests COVID positive, returning to hospital

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman tested positive for COVID-19 and was returning to hospital on Thursday after being released earlier in the day for a different treatment, his office said, confirming media reports. The office said the 77-year-old president’s work program would be suspended while he received treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH

