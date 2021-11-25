ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Republicans and Democrats push for essential caregiver support

By Basil John
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aop7L_0d6XI6vZ00

The Essential Caregivers Act would allow residents to designate essential caregivers who could continue to provide support, even during a public health emergency.

Comments / 0

Related
wuwm.com

Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers followed through Thursday on his promise to veto the Republican-drawn redistricting plans, calling the maps “gerrymandering 2.0.”. >> Wisconsin's 2021 redistricting process reveals ideological divides between politicians and voters. Evers, who is up for reelection next year, had said he would not sign the bills...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Caregiver#Public Health Emergency
fox26houston.com

Texas Democrats pushing pot legalization on the campaign trail

HOUSTON - In the Lone Star State, the legalization of marijuana is becoming a campaign centerpiece for Democrats up and down the ballot. "What if we legalize marijuana in the state of Texas so that we are no longer locking up fellow Texans for possessing a substance that is legal in most of the rest of the country today?" said Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas Governor.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers reject Democrats’ latest push for Medicaid expansion

Before agreeing to a schedule for adjourning this year’s legislative work, state lawmakers rejected one final push from Democrats to consider Medicaid expansion. During Monday’s N.C. House debate over an adjournment resolution, Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, offered an amendment. It would have added a Medicaid expansion bill to the list of items eligible for consideration after Dec. 30 and into 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Democrats push climate proposals amid internal fights

A group of Senate Democrats is urging quick passage of their party’s budget reconciliation package in order to address climate change, even as a number of the bill’s climate-related provisions remain in flux. “One of the reasons for urgency with regard to Build Back Better is to finally, to finally,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats pushing Biden to suspend federal gas tax

Centrist Democrats are pushing President Biden to suspend the federal gas tax as a way of showing concern about inflation. Why it matters: It's the strongest response yet from Democrats as Republicans make inflation a key part of their 2022 campaign messaging — but so far it's largely coming from candidates, not party leaders in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vanity Fair

Republicans Are Sure to Make Life Hell for Democrats If They Win Back Congress

Soon after he was censured Wednesday for posting a deranged murder fantasy about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar—whose own family members describe him as “unhinged” and a “sociopath”—retweeted the offending video and a “Gosar life” meme depicting him in a gold chain and sunglasses. In doing so, the Arizona congressman embodied the essence of Donald Trump’s GOP: a party both dangerous in its extremism and pitiable in its idiocy, united not around a serious governing philosophy but around trolling and the accumulation of power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
timesexaminer.com

House Republicans Support Equality Act in Disguise

Eagle Forum has long been opposed to efforts by Congress to enact the Equality Act. If enacted and signed into law the Equality Act will amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI). The Equality Act is harmful to women....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Grand Rapids Press

Top Michigan Senate Republican urges ‘balance’ as Democrats push for change in wake of Oxford school shooting

As the senator who represents Oxford vowed to push for meaningful change following a Tuesday shooting that killed four students and seriously injured several more, Michigan’s top Senate Republican urged restraint, arguing that focusing too strongly on eliminating risks could mean “we will then develop and evolve into a country we won’t recognize.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy