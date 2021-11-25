ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Czech President Zeman released from hospital

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was released from hospital after more than...

BBC

Covid-positive Czech president appointed new PM from plexiglass box

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed opposition leader Petr Fiala as the country's new prime minister. Mr Zeman - who tested positive for coronavirus last week - made the appointment from inside a plexiglass box in a state room at his residence. The president was wheeled in by hospital staff...
POLITICS
#Prague#Rushed To Hospital#Czech#Reuters
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
German ICUs expect COVID peak to hit hospitals at Xmas

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany looks set to reach a peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by mid-December that could mean 6,000 intensive care beds will be occupied by Christmas, the country’s association for intensive care medicine said on Wednesday. Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the association, told a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop over relationship with woman

PARIS (Reuters) – Pope Francis has accepted Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit’s resignation, the French bishops’ conference said in a statement on Thursday. Last week, Aupetit had sent a letter to the pope offering to resign following media reports about a relationship with a woman. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing...
RELIGION
Place
Europe
Finland discovers first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus

HELSINKI (Reuters) – The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Finland, the Finnish Health Institute said on Thursday. The variant was found in a person who had travelled to Finland from Sweden, the institute added and said it was still investigating samples from other people travelling in the same group that now were sick with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

France issues arrest warrant over Japan 'parental kidnap'

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Japanese woman whose two children have been kept from their father in a case that has revived debate about "parental kidnapping" in Japan. French authorities issued the international warrant over allegations of parental abduction and endangering a minor, according to a source close to the issue and Fichot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Czech president hospitalized again after testing positive for COVID-19

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Amid surging COVID-19 cases in his country, Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman was re-admitted to a hospital Thursday after testing positive for the virus. Zeman, who had just ended a long hospital stay for an unrelated health problem, was quickly re-admitted after taking a COVID-19 test at Lány Castle, the presidential residence, a government spokesman said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Czech President Milos Zeman discharged from hospital

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was discharged Thursday from the Czech capital’s military hospital after his condition improved. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
POLITICS
ktwb.com

Czech president tests COVID positive, returning to hospital

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman tested positive for COVID-19 and was returning to hospital on Thursday after being released earlier in the day for a different treatment, his office said, confirming media reports. The office said the 77-year-old president’s work program would be suspended while he received treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH

