Czech President Zeman released from hospital

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was released from hospital after more than...

US News and World Report

Czech President to Appoint Fiala as New PM on Sunday

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman will be released from hospital on Saturday and will appoint Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition of centre-right parties, as the new prime minister the following day, the president's spokesperson said on Friday. Zeman was taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing...
POLITICS
Reuters

COVID-positive Czech president appoints new PM from plexiglass cubicle

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of a centre-right alliance Petr Fiala as prime minister on Sunday in a ceremony he performed from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for COVID-19. Fiala leads a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France issues arrest warrant over Japan 'parental kidnap'

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Japanese woman whose two children have been kept from their father in a case that has revived debate about "parental kidnapping" in Japan. French authorities issued the international warrant over allegations of parental abduction and endangering a minor, according to a source close to the issue and Fichot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wkzo.com

Britain approves GSK-Vir antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

(Reuters) – Britain’s drug regulator on Thursday approved GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy, for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. The approval comes as GSK separately announced the treatment has shown to work against the Omicron variant. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

EU sues France, Portugal and three others over EU arrest warrant law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said it had opened infringement proceedings against France, Malta, Latvia, Portugal and Slovakia as a result of their incomplete or incorrect transposition of the EU’s framework decision on the European arrest warrant. “The European arrest warrant is a simplified cross-border judicial procedure to surrender...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Frontex deploys Danish surveillance aircraft over northern France

PARIS (Reuters) – Frontex has deployed a plane to support French and Belgian authorities trying to spot illegal boat crossing activity, a week after 27 migrants drowned when their dinghy deflated in the Channel, the European Union’s joint frontier force said. In a statement, Frontex said the plane, provided by...
EUROPE
wkzo.com

Swedish health agency says may impose new COVID-19 measures next week

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Swedish Public Health Agency said on Thursday it could impose new restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic and a rising tide of infections in the coming days. Sweden, which introduced vaccine passes for indoor events with more than 100 people at the beginning of this month,...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Singapore reports 2 Omicron variant cases

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore on Thursday detected two imported cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, both of whom have been isolated, its health ministry said. Contact tracing was ongoing for passengers on the same flight as those infected, and there was no evidence of community transmission, it said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India has detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday. “All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested,” the health ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Two journalists wounded after Congo police open fire on protest

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Two journalists were wounded when police opened fire on a protest outside the provincial parliament in Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Bukavu on Thursday, local media and a Reuters reporter at the scene said. Police fired tear gas and live ammunition...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

