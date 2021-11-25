ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Interpol elects UAE official as president despite rights groups' concerns

By Ali Kucukgocmen
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsCFk_0d6XGGJU00

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Global police agency Interpol elected Emirati Inspector General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi as its president on Thursday, despite accusations from rights groups that he failed to act on allegations of torture of detainees in the United Arab Emirates.

Although the presidency is a part-time role and does not oversee day-to-day operations of the agency, the president is a high profile figure who chairs meetings of Interpol's assembly and executive committee.

Human Rights Watch and the Gulf Centre for Human Rights said in May that his department had not investigated credible allegations of torture by security forces, and electing Raisi would put Interpol's commitment to human rights in doubt.

A spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Raisi "strongly believes that the abuse or mistreatment of people by police is abhorrent and intolerable".

Responding to questions about Raisi's candidacy and Interpol's election process, Secretary General Jurgen Stock said Interpol did not intervene in politics.

"We also do not have the mandate to, for instance, start any investigation on national issues. That is the national sovereignty where we have to stay away," Stock said this week.

Human Rights Watch has said hundreds of activists, academics and lawyers are serving lengthy sentences in UAE jails, often following unfair trials on vague and broad charges. The UAE has dismissed those accusations as false and unsubstantiated.

Two men said this week they had filed a criminal case with Turkish prosecutors against Raisi, while he was in Istanbul for the election at the Interpol general assembly.

Matthew Hedges, 34, an academic at the University of Exeter, said he was held in solitary confinement for seven months in 2018 in the UAE over allegations of espionage when he went to the country do to research for his doctorate.

He said he was threatened with physical violence or rendition to an overseas military base and harm to his family. "This was done by the Emirati security services within a building that Naser al-Raisi ... has responsibility for," Hedges told Reuters in Istanbul.

"The possibility of al-Raisi becoming Interpol president sets an extremely dangerous precedent where systematic abuses are legitimised and normalised for other states continue using them around the world," he added.

The UAE has said Hedges was not subjected to any physical or psychological mistreatment during his detention.

Ali Issa Ahmad, 29, said he was detained during a holiday when he went to UAE to watch the Asian Cup in 2019 because he wore a T-shirt with a Qatar flag, at a time when there was diplomatic row between the two countries.

He said he was electrocuted, beaten and deprived of food, water and sleep during several days of his detention.

The UAE ministry spokesperson said that any legal complaint filed with allegations against "Raisi is without merit and will be rejected".

Turkish authorities have not said whether they will pursue the two men's complaints.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Editing by Dominic Evans, Jonathan Spicer and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Over 80 pct of Chinese peacekeepers deployed in Afirca: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 percent of Chinese peacekeepers have been deployed in Africa since China first took part in UN peacekeeping operations in 1990, according to a white paper published Friday. Over 30,000 Chinese peacekeepers have been sent to Africa to perform tasks in 17 peacekeeping...
POLITICS
GreenwichTime

Interpol holds meeting in Istanbul to elect new president

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol kicked off its annual meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday to discuss security threats and crime trends as well as to hold a closely-watched election for the international police body’s new leadership. About 470 police chiefs, ministers and other representatives from more than 160 countries are attending...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpol#Uae#Election#Human Rights Watch#Emirati Inspector#Turkish#The University Of Exeter
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
milwaukeesun.com

Chinese official win key Interpol post amidst global concern

Lyon [France], November 26 (ANI): A global alliance of lawmakers on China has expressed deep concern over the election of senior Chinese government official Hu Binchen to the Interpol Executive Committee at the General Assembly meeting. "Mr Binchen HU of China and Mr Praveen Sinha of India have been elected...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Interpol’s president: alleged torturer rises as symbol of UAE soft power

Maj Gen Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi’s ascent through the ranks of the interior ministry in Abu Dhabi is associated with the United Arab Emirates’ transformation into a hi-tech surveillance state. His personal achievements include a diploma in police management from the University of Cambridge, a doctorate in policing, security and community...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
Country
United Arab Emirates
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
AFP

Libya on bumpy road to uncertain elections

Libya is less than a month from elections seen as crucial to ending its long-running civil war, but deep political divisions could provoke a delay or even fresh violence. But despite a year of relative calm since an October 2020 ceasefire, Libya's deep political divisions remain.
WORLD
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy