Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

 7 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer fans thought they'd put the...

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
Superb Sane strike fires Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Berlin (AFP) – A long-range Leroy Sane strike fired Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday after the defending champions were briefly overtaken by Borussia Dortmund. Sane’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over strugglers Arminia Bielefeld, who kept Bayern at bay for the opening 70...
Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus SÃ¶der said his state would block fans from attending games...
Leipzig cancels training after more virus cases among staff

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Leipzig has canceled training as the team’s coronavirus outbreak grows with more cases among the staff. Leipzig says only that there were “further positive corona cases” among the staff. It hasn’t specified how many. The club says no players were among those testing positive in the most recent tests. The players took further virus tests instead of training.
Virus-hit Leipzig slump to defeat against Leverkusen

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig’s week of Covid misery went from bad to worse as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday in the absence of both fans and coach Jesse Marsch. After American coach Marsch and several key players tested positive for coronavirus...
Bundesliga clubs to have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as latest COVID-19 restrictions are announced

Football clubs across Germany will only have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as the government has announced new restrictions to deal with the latest COVID-19 wave. Germany’s national government and state officials have made the decision to limit the capacity of stadiums in the country to 50%, with a maximum of 15,000 fans allowed for Bundesliga games and other outdoor events.
Bundesliga Stadiums to Reduce Capacities as Covid-19 Cases Rise

With Covid-19 cases on the rise and the new Omicron variant still a relative unknown to authorities, national governments are taking steps to try and get things back under control. In Germany, that includes reducing the number of fans allowed in football stadiums. Germany’s national and state officials met today...
