Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO