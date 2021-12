After seven decades of business, Italy’s flagship carrier, Alitalia, touched down at Fiumicino Airport in Rome for the very last time on October 14, 2021, leaving behind a storied past, marked by years of labor troubles and serial bankruptcies. From 1964 Pope Paul VI became the first Pope to leave Europe since 1809 and the first to travel by airplane, beginning a custom of papal voyages on Alitalia, serving as the Pope’s ‘’official airline.” Often referred to as Shepherd One, the airline’s characteristic red and green tail with its ‘Winged Arrow’ served as a setting for the pope’s arrival around the world and for a run of popes to follow.

