Festive party time: 7 fashion trends to know about, from babydoll dresses to Carrie Bradshaw heels

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 7 days ago
Christmas is just around the corner, but before we get to the big day, there’s the fun and frivolity of party season to enjoy – and outfits to plan.

Whether you have one big bash to shop for or a few seasonal shindigs, this year you’re spoilt for choice in the fashion department, with cute cocktail dresses, chic separates and fab accessories to suit everyone’s style.

These are the seven key trends everyone needs to know about this festive season…

1. Babydoll dresses

(New Look/PA)

New Look Anne-Marie Loves My Hero Ultimate Party Petite White Mini Dress, £36.99; Walk Tall Gold Block Heel Sandals, £32.99

With puff sleeves and a short, voluminous skirt, babydoll dresses in pastel and candy colours are the prettiest way to do party dressing. Add 70s style platform heels and statement earrings and you’re ready for the dance floor.

(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda G21 Pink Taffeta Puff Sleeve Dress, £16 (available December 5)

2. Statement blouses

(Very/PA)

Very Michelle Keegan Satin High Neck Blouse Pink, £32

The ‘going out top’ is still going strong, with high-necked blouses in jewel tones the ideal match for jeans or wide-leg trousers.

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Green Sparkle Blouse, £34.99 (available in December)

3. Sequin trousers

(Hope Fashion/PA)

Hope Fashion The Sequin Top Black, £110; The Sequin Trouser Black, £135 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Prefer tailoring to party frocks? Add some glitz with a pair of sequinned trousers teamed with a simple black top or coordinating tee.

(DeFacto/PA)

DeFacto Fitted Crew Neck Athletic High Neck Tank Top Black, £5; Relax Fit Embroidered Wide Leg Trousers Black, £29 (shoes, stylist’s own)

4. Long-sleeved dresses

(Freemans/PA)

Star by Julien Macdonald Purple Sequin Dress, £79, Freemans

Go all-out with a sequin-covered long-sleeved dress in a brilliantly bright hue. A frock like this needs little by way of accessories, just strappy heels and a clutch.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Sasha Sequin Shift Dress Pink, £99

5. Fluffy bags

(River Island/PA)

River Island Pink Feather Shoulder Bag, £24

A faux fur or feather-covered bag in a contrasting colour is the perfect way to add a little pizzazz to an all-black outfit.

6. Pearl earrings

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Perla Double Pearl Drop Gold Plated Drop Earrings, £42

Pearls have made a major comeback in recent years, but we’re not talking demure studs. This season’s statement pairs are bold and beautiful.

7. Carrie Bradshaw heels

Dune London Breanna Heels, £120; Brooker Blue Top Handle Mini Bag, £64 (was £80)

Step out in style with a pair of diamante-encrusted shoes inspired by Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic heels in the Sex And The City movie. These classic courts were a major trend on the autumn/winter catwalks and now we’re seeing them on the high street in everything from royal blue to hot pink.

Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Bursting in Blue With Deep V-Neck Sweater, Flowy Cream Skirt & Perfect Fall Boots on Set of ‘Rare Objects’

Katie Holmes was bursting in blue when she was spotted with co-star Julia Mayorga filming “Rare Objects” in New York yesterday. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress and her co-star were wearing outfits that were semi-casual while having interesting pops of color. For Holmes’ ensemble, she wore a blue flowy sweater from Tibi that featured a deep V-neckline paired with a flowy cream skirt that added a perfect touch of contrast, and a green Khaite coat. When it came down to the shoes, Holmes slipped on a pair of tall brown boots that refined her semi-colorful outfit. Off-duty, when spotted on the street, Holmes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
