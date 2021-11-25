ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Blast near school in Somalia’s capital kills at least eight

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgmV1_0d6XEkWk00
World News

A large explosion outside a school in Somalia’s capital has killed at least eight people, including students, witnesses said.

The extremist group Al-Shabab said it carried out the attack.

The al Qaida-linked group controls large parts of rural Somalia and continues to frustrate efforts at rebuilding the African nation after three decades of conflict.

The blast sent a plume of smoke above a busy part of Mogadishu during the morning rush hour.

Police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan said eight people were killed and 17 others wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhWRA_0d6XEkWk00
People search for bodies at the scene of the blast in Mogadishu (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP) (AP)

“This is a tragedy,” said Abdulkadir Adan, of the Amin ambulance service, which rushed people to hospital.

The casualties were fewer than might have occurred as Thursday is part of the weekend in Somalia, an overwhelmingly Muslim nation.

Photos showed the blast damaged part of the school, with emergency workers looking through the collapsed roof beams and wooden benches.

Al-Shabab, in a statement carried by its Andalus radio service, said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union (AU)peacekeeping convoy.

But a witness, Hassan Ali, said that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.

The attack occurred as Somalia faces major questions about its political and security future.

The AU peacekeeping force was meant to withdraw from the country, but its mission could be extended amid concerns that Somali forces are not ready to assume responsibility for security.

A long-delayed presidential vote was meant to take place in February but now looks set to be held next year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Seven Killed in Market Blast in Southwestern Somalia

At least seven people were killed and 11 injured in southwestern Somalia on Friday in a bomb blast that targeted a crowded market, according to municipal officials. The blast occurred in the town of Bardale, located some 60 kilometers west of Baidoa, the provincial capital of Bay region. "The explosive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Mogadishu#Private Security#Al Shabab#Al Qaida#Muslim#Andalus#The African Union#Au
persecution.org

At Least 8 Killed in Somalia by Al-Shabaab Terrorist Group

11/27/2021 Somalia (International Christian Concern) – At least eight people were killed and 17 injured in Mogadishu on Thursday in a car bombing claimed by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, officials and witnesses said. According to Aljazeera, the terror group intended to strike a United Nations security convoy passing near a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Report says Ethiopia's Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country's capital, a new Amnesty International report says, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report released early Wednesday, based on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Taliban's war on drugs put into action

RT has got a sneak peek into the Taliban's drugs war by talking to patients and doctors at a Kabul hospital. The group promised a ?narcotics-free? Afghanistan as it took power in mid-August and has since set some plans in motion. Millions of Afghans are addicted to drugs. Up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Explainer: Who are Islamic State's affiliates in Congo and Uganda?

KINSHASA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo have announced joint operations against an Islamic State-linked militia based in eastern Congo, which is blamed for a string of recent bombings in Kampala and killing hundreds of Congolese civilians. Following joint air and artillery strikes on Tuesday, Congo...
AFRICA
newschain

Scientists may have identified trigger behind Covid vaccine-induced blood clots

Scientists believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. According to an international team of researchers from Cardiff and the US, the reaction can be traced to the way the adenovirus used by the vaccine to shuttle the coronavirus’ genetic material into cells binds with a specific protein in the blood, known as platelet factor 4 (PF4).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
Axios

Russian coal mine blast kills at least 52 people

A methane gas leak and explosion at a Siberian coal mine killed at least 52 people on Thursday, including six rescuers, Russian officials said. The big picture: Russia's worst mining disaster in more than a decade occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region after gas filled a ventilation shaft, suffocating workers there, per the New York Times.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence. It said Chinese residing in the three provinces should provide their personal details by Dec. 10 and make plans to leave for safer parts of Congo. Those in the districts of Bunia, Djugu,...
CHINA
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy