Accidents

Russia: Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52

By DARIA LITVINOVA, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left...

www.timesdaily.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Survivor found in Siberian coal mine accident believed to have killed 51

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. What You Need To Know. A senior regional official says search teams have found a survivor in...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Russia deploys coastal missile system on island chain near Japan

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed its Bastion coastal missile defence system to a remote part of the Kuril island chain in the Pacific near Japan, the Ministry of Defence's Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls...
MILITARY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

52 killed in coal mine blast

MOSCOW – A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 800 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
740thefan.com

Russia arrests safety inspectors after deadly Siberian mining disaster

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Police in Siberia said on Friday they had arrested two state safety inspectors suspected of criminal negligence leading to loss of life as Russia’s coal mining heartland mourned one of its worst disasters since Soviet times. A gas leak in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Survivor found after fatal explosion and fire in Siberian coal mine

Dozens of people died in the Listvyazhnaya mine in south-west Siberia. Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of workers are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion. Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region where the mine is located, said the survivor was found...
ACCIDENTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Six Dead, Dozens Unaccounted For In Siberian Coal-Mine Fire

At least six people have died and 43 were injured in an explosion caused by a fire that broke out in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, while 49 miners were still trapped underground, authorities say. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilev said that 'there is no communication'...
ACCIDENTS
