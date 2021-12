Black Friday might be winding down for another year, but retailers in the US and UK will continue to punt out Cyber Weekend deals over the next few days. In the world of budget hi-fi, it's wireless headphones, bluetooth speakers and (of course) Apple airpods that lead the way, but budget turntables aren't far behind. So if you're setting up your first system, or setting up as first system for someone else, these are best current deals that are still active. Enjoy the wax.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO