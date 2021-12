The “little library with the big heart” is feeling the love after a recent stream of donations from people across the country. The Unicoi County Public Library has been receiving an influx of donations after its Amazon book wish list was shared on social media. Suzy Bomgardner, the children and teen librarian at the library, reached out to a friend who previously had connections with an audiobook company to see about potentially buying some books for the library’s collection.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO