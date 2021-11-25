ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech President Zeman released from hospital

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was released from hospital after more than...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Covid-positive Czech president appointed new PM from plexiglass box

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed opposition leader Petr Fiala as the country's new prime minister. Mr Zeman - who tested positive for coronavirus last week - made the appointment from inside a plexiglass box in a state room at his residence. The president was wheeled in by hospital staff...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Rushed To Hospital#Czech#Reuters
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Germany reports another African swine fever case in wild animal

BERLIN (Reuters) – A case of African swine fever (ASF) has been found in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the agriculture ministry for the neighbouring state of Brandenburg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
ANIMALS
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence. It said Chinese residing in the three provinces should provide their personal details by Dec. 10 and make plans to leave for safer parts of Congo. Those in the districts of Bunia, Djugu,...
CHINA
whtc.com

Frontex deploys Danish surveillance aircraft over northern France

PARIS (Reuters) – Frontex has deployed a plane to support French and Belgian authorities trying to spot illegal boat crossing activity, a week after 27 migrants drowned when their dinghy deflated in the Channel, the European Union’s joint frontier force said. In a statement, Frontex said the plane, provided by...
EUROPE
whtc.com

Soccer-Bundesliga attendances reduced amid new COVID-19 measures

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bundesliga matches can only have an attendance of up to 50% and up to a maximum of 15,000 spectators after the German government on Thursday reintroduced restrictions for sports events amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with...
SOCCER
whtc.com

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is expected to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday as it seeks to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz will discuss with leaders of Germany’s 16...
SOCCER
whtc.com

S.Korea hits new COVID-19 record, halts quarantine exemptions to block Omicron

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s daily record of coronavirus cases reached a fresh high on Thursday, as authorities halted quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated inbound travellers for two weeks in a bid to fend off the Omicron variant. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 5,266 cases for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States, while the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a...
WORLD
UPI News

Czech president hospitalized again after testing positive for COVID-19

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Amid surging COVID-19 cases in his country, Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman was re-admitted to a hospital Thursday after testing positive for the virus. Zeman, who had just ended a long hospital stay for an unrelated health problem, was quickly re-admitted after taking a COVID-19 test at Lány Castle, the presidential residence, a government spokesman said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

