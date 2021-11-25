Czech President Zeman released from hospital

China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence. It said Chinese residing in the three provinces should provide their personal details by Dec. 10 and make plans to leave for safer parts of Congo. Those in the districts of Bunia, Djugu,...

