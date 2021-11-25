ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kia Niro unveiled at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kia has unveiled their latest vehicle at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, the Kia Niro, this is the second generation of the car and it gets a range of upgrades. The new Kia Niro comes with a new interior that features a range of sustainable materials and also a new exterior...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocket-lint.com

Kia teases new Niro, to be fully unveiled 25 November

(Pocket-lint) - Kia will lift the lid on a new version of its Niro crossover car series on Thursday 25 November. However, it has released several teaser images ahead of time to whet our appetites. Redesigned to meet Kia's current "Opposites United" design philosophy, the new model will debut during...
CARS
insideevs.com

See Kia EV6 At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

Kia presents at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show the Kia EV6 model which is expected to enter the U.S. market in Q1 2022 and will be offered in all 50 stats (at least at some point after the initial rollout). The price of the Kia EV6 First Edition limited...
BUYING CARS
CNET

Kia Niro teased ahead of global debut and it should be spicy

We're in for another new Kia as the company continues to refresh its lineup, and this time on deck is the Niro. The crossover that comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric choices will make its global debut in Korea on Nov. 25, the automaker said. The teasers were generous, however, with a photo of the front, rear and interior attached.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Design#Opposites United
am-online.com

Sustainable focus revealed for all-new electrified Kia Niro crossover

Kia has used cabin trim from recycled wallpaper, applied seat coverings made from eucalyptus leaves and adopted the use of new water-based paints in a bid to make its electrified new Niro more sustainable. The Korean car maker officially unveiled the new version of its family crossover at the 2021...
CARS
d1softballnews.com

New Kia Niro, the hybrid and electric crossover changes its skin

To the Seoul Mobility Show the new one makes its debut Kia Niro. The second generation of the South Korean crossover changes down to the last bolt by focusing on a futuristic look largely derived from the concept Habaniro of 2019. Between technological and eco-sustainable interiors and an “intelligent” hybrid...
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

2022 Kia Niro Teased Inside And Out Prior To November 25 Debut

We've been spying on the second-generation Niro for nearly a year, and the camouflage is finally coming off on Thursday. Kia has released four teaser images of its electrified compact crossover through which it announces the premiere will take place at home in South Korea at the Seoul Mobility Show. Confirming what just about everyone knew already, the redesigned model will take after the funky HabaNiro concept from 2019.
CARS
Pocket-lint.com

Kia unveils the new Niro, bringing updated looks to this family favourite

(Pocket-lint) - Kia has pulled the covers off the new Niro, a popular model for those looking for a compact SUV. The new Niro is actually a complete redesign, from the ground up, but will still be offered much as it was previously, with a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

2023 Kia Niro revealed with bold two-tone styling

The 2023 Kia Niro has been revealed for the Seoul Mobility Show. And just as expected, it's a blend of the outgoing Niro's basic profile, but with much more visual flair inspired by the HabaNiro concept from a couple years ago. Coming from the concept are many details starting with...
HOME & GARDEN
CAR Magazine

Kia teases all-new Niro crossover ahead of debut

Kia's just announced an all-new Niro crossover, releasing shadowy teaser images ahead of its debut at the 2021 Seoul Mobility show on 25 November. Details are scarce, but Kia says the new car takes design inspiration from the wild Habaniro concept car – itself a crossover with some wacky details. The 'adventure-ready attitude' of the Habaniro is said to have been carried across here, with two-tone colour options for the bodywork.
CARS
eturbonews.com

New Kia Niro Makes World Debut

Kia Corporation has revealed the all-new Niro today for the first time at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, which aims to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone. The all-new Niro embodies Kia’s commitment to building a more sustainable future. As an integral part of Kia’s growing eco-friendly line up, the new model will appeal to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Next-gen Kia Niro teased ahead of Nov. 25 reveal

Kia will unveil a redesigned Niro compact crossover on November 25 at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. Teaser shots released on Monday hint at what's to come. It looks like the Niro is about to take on a radical look similar to what's found on the recently revealed 2023 Sportage.
CARS
d1softballnews.com

Kia Niro, here is the new generation: still hybrid, Plug-in and electric

The new generation Kia Niro made its debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2021. The Korean carmaker explains that its new crossover has been redesigned from the ground up and “embodies its commitment to creating a more sustainable future“The new model will also always be proposed in hybrid, plug-in and electric versions. Unfortunately, not many details have been given at the moment. Kia limited itself to showing the car without sharing information on its technical specifications.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Kia Niro

As Kia's smallest SUV, the 2022 Niro provides practicality and value in a petite package. But the Niro is unique in its segment due to its hybrid powertrains; rivals such as the Mazda CX-30 and the Hyundai Kona don't offer such an option. The entry-level powertrain is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that combines with an electric motor to make 139 horsepower. A plug-in hybrid version is also offered and can drive up to 26 miles on electric power before engaging the gasoline engine. The Niro isn't as fun to drive as some of its competitors but for buyers seeking an SUV with impressive fuel efficiency, there are few choices better than a Niro hybrid. If you're interested in going all the way electric, Kia also offers the Niro EV, which we review separately.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Kia Niro Walkaround Video Shows Bold New Design In The Metal

Apart from the next-generation Ford Ranger's global reveal, the Kia Niro's launch is one of the biggest launches this week. The crossover went for a heavy revamp for its new generation, reflecting what Kia has been employing with its vehicle designs as of late. The photos already put emphasis on...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Kia Niro Revealed With All-New Design Inside And Out

It's safe to say the old Kia Niro didn't have the most daring appearance among small crossovers, electrified or not. The new one has significantly more pizzazz after being redesigned from the ground up, both inside and out. It's one of those somewhat rare occasions when the next generation of a vehicle looks basically nothing like its predecessor.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

New Kia Niro Debuts with Array of Electrified Drivetrain Options

Kia has big plans to electrify its line-up and its first battery-based model, the Niro, is getting a major makeover, the automaker revealed during a preview at the Seoul Mobility Show. Set to go on sale sometime next year, the next-generation Kia Niro will continue to be offered with a...
CARS
insideevs.com

New Kia Niro EV Debuts, Ford And Rivian Reverse Joint-Vehicle Plan

InsideEVs is proud to present the eighty-sixth episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
CARS
Carscoops

The 2023 Kia Niro Looks Even Quirkier In The Flesh

The 2023 Kia Niro was presented to the world at least week’s Seoul Mobility Show and Asian Petrolhead has had the chance to check it out in person. Like many of its other new models, Kia decided to give the second-gen Niro a much more radical design than its predecessor. It takes inspiration from the 2019 HabaNiro concept and sports redesigned headlights and LED daytime running lights as well as LED taillights stretching up the pillars.
HOME & GARDEN
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy