Kia Niro unveiled at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show

As Kia's smallest SUV, the 2022 Niro provides practicality and value in a petite package. But the Niro is unique in its segment due to its hybrid powertrains; rivals such as the Mazda CX-30 and the Hyundai Kona don't offer such an option. The entry-level powertrain is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that combines with an electric motor to make 139 horsepower. A plug-in hybrid version is also offered and can drive up to 26 miles on electric power before engaging the gasoline engine. The Niro isn't as fun to drive as some of its competitors but for buyers seeking an SUV with impressive fuel efficiency, there are few choices better than a Niro hybrid. If you're interested in going all the way electric, Kia also offers the Niro EV, which we review separately.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO