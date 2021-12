For some grocery stores—like Save A Lot, Shop Rite, Grocery Outlet, and more—what they sell and how can all be found in their name. It's the same case for Dollar Tree, a discount grocery and variety store that's been in business for over 60 years. The low-cost chain sells food items like cereal, spices, baking mixes, canned goods, condiments, and more. However, Dollar Tree's token $1 pricing on all items is about to go up to $1.25, the company recently announced.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO