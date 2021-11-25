ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Savage X Fenty's Black Friday Sale Is Just What You've Been Waiting For

By Jamila Stewart
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the time of year when nearly every brand under the sun hosts its biggest sale, but if we had to rank them in number of importance – we’re just going say it – Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday sale is pretty up there. The Rihanna-helmed brand has all but overhauled...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Fenty Beauty Black Friday Sale: Rihanna's Makeup Line Is 25% Off Sitewide

Drop everything -- Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are having a sitewide sale ahead of Black Friday! Fenty Beauty's Cyber Week sale is offering 25% off across the entire site through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. There is no promo code needed to score the discount, and shoppers get free U.S. shipping with any order.
MAKEUP
SHAPE

TikTok's Favorite Mascara Is Just $3 for Ulta's Early Black Friday Sale

A drugstore mascara that took over TikTok is available at an even lower price for Black Friday. Ulta is welcoming the holiday shopping season early and has discounted select products for a pre-Black Friday sale that runs until November 20. There's plenty worth shopping and scrolling through, but it's the $3 price tag of Essence's Lash Princess False Lash Mascara (Buy It, $3, ulta.com) that has our attention.
MAKEUP
TechRadar

There will probably be fewer products on sale this Black Friday - here's what you should do about it

It’s likely there will be fewer total products on sale this Black Friday (November 26), making holiday shopping all the more difficult for consumers, new data suggests. According to research from software giant Salesforce, an unfortunate cocktail of factors (including the global chip shortage and supply chain disruption) has created “economic and logistical headwinds” that are preventing retailers from offering as wide a range of products and discounts.
BUSINESS
temptalia.com

Fenty Beauty Black Friday + Cyber Monday Deals 2021

Tang Thang Slip Shine Lipstick for $11 (regularly $22) Vamps Who Brunch Slip Shine Lipstick for $11 (regularly $25) See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale
Sunderland Echo

AllSaints Black Friday 2021: here’s what discounts to expect in the sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. AllSaints is known for their luxury leather jackets, classic silhouette clothing and edgy styling. Their aesthetic doesn’t change season to season and year to year,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

These Black Friday Fashion Deals Are Already Live (And Waiting For You)

Hi, hello, and happy almost Black Friday. It's just about that time of the year where the wreaths come out and the carols start. As always, we're right in that sweet spot where there is plenty of money to be saved if you start your holiday shopping early (and we've got plenty of gift guides to er, guide those purchases ). It's also a great time of year to save on big-ticket items for your home (new mattresses, anyone?). Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're making a dent in that growing gifting list, this is your moment to shop and shine for a fraction of the price, especially when it comes to all things fashion-related. The best part? You don't even need to wait until Nov. 26 to add these marked-down styles to your cart. Many retailers are already offering Black Friday deals a whole week before the main event kicks off, and we're rounding them up as they drop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Insider

Sephora's Black Friday sale is continuing all weekend — score deals on Dr. Dennis Gross and Fenty Beauty

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Sephora's legendary Black Friday sale is going on now and we're already filling our carts with products at the best prices of the year. The shopping holiday is the best time to score deals on your favorite beauty buys since everything from makeup to skincare to hot tools is at a deep discount.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
countryliving.com

Saatva's Black Friday 2021 Sale Is Its Biggest We've Ever Seen

Saatva, the direct-to-consumer brand known for making luxury mattresses at more affordable price points just kicked off their biggest and longest sale of the year. From now through December 3, readers can take $275 off purchases totaling $1,000 or more simply by shopping through our exclusive link. Without our link,...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

The Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal we’ve all been waiting for is here

There’s a supersweet Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal going on right now. Snag it immediately and you get four months of Kindle Unlimited for just $5. Seriously, $5. How much cheaper can you get? It’s easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on right now and the perfect accompaniment to all the Black Friday Kindle deals going on, too. You’ll be set in no time and have plenty of new reading material to dive into.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Amazon’s Vitamix Sale Is One of the Best Black Friday Deals We’ve Seen So Far

When it comes to Black Friday deals, don’t be fooled by doorbuster blender sales. That $10 machine seems too good to be true—and in some ways, it is—when you turn it on and watch the gears burn as it fights to puree strawberries. If you enjoy homemade soups, smoothies, dips, dressings and the like, it’s time to invest in a machine that can do it all. We’re talking about the Vitamix blender, and this weekend is the time of year to spring for one, thanks to the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale.
RECIPES
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
allears.net

The Disney Holiday Ears You’ve Been WAITING for Are Now Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — when Disney releases new holiday ears!. While we’ve seen the Holiday Wreath Minnie Ears in Disney World, they’re now officially...
HOLIDAY, FL
Essence

Emi Jay And Juicy Couture Just Dropped The Y2K Hair Accessories Of The Season

And they're perfect for holiday gifting. Whether you experienced the first wave of Y2K fashion in the early aughts, or you’re a Gen Z’er relishing in the creativity-fueled aesthetic its second time around, most of us can unanimously agree we’re just glad it’s here again. From low-rise jeans to sparkly tube tops, a number of styles remain synonymous with the era, along with key brands such as Juicy Couture, the original purveyor of velour tracksuits. Now, in collaboration with celebrity-loved hair accessories brand Emi Jay, the two brands are launching what you may quite literally call the claw clips of your dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Zerina Akers Partners With Instagram For The Ultimate Black Excellence Holiday Gift Guide

The stylist and costume designer announced her partnership with Instagram for the month of November. Following her recently announced partnership with Nike and Nordstrom, esteemed stylist and costume designer Zerina Akers and her brand Black Owned Everything has collaborated with Instagram ahead of this year’s holiday season. Stylized as @blackownedeverything, Akers’ brand has evolved from what was once an Instagram page to a movement for Black creatives, movers, and shakers seeking meaningful relationships between Black business, community, and excellence. Talking about a full-circle moment, the award-winning stylist teamed up with the social media platform where her own brand originated for a #BuyBlack guest editor collection for the month of November featuring her favorite Black-owned businesses that you can shop on Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy