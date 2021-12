BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan stressed that Maryland is taking the rapid spread of the omicron covid variant seriously. The strain has now been detected in California in a fully vaccinated person with mild symptoms. Hogan: “If omicron does come to Maryland, we will find it.“ @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 1, 2021 “I urge Marylanders not to panic. This is not the first variant we have seen, and it is almost certainly not going to be the last,” Hogan said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. The governor said Maryland has authorized more money for testing and sequencing with partnerships at...

