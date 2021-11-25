Gibo to no In Mitsu

Sony has a long history of fantastic exclusive games on its consoles, dating back all the way to the original PlayStation with games like Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy VII. That has continued for decades, and looking ahead 2022 and beyond, there are a bunch of exciting exclusive or console-exclusive games coming to PS4 and PS5. Not only that, but there are many, many big-name multiplatform games on the way for Sony's console in the time ahead. We're rounding up some of our most-anticipated PlayStation games to look forward to next year and beyond.

