Video Games

Gibo to no In Mitsu

Gamespot
 7 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Itsutsu no Neito +

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani

TV SERIES
Gamespot

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn DLC Arrives December 14

After making the jump to modern consoles last year, Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will see its Fatesworn expansion--the first new content for Amalur in nine years--launch December 14 on consoles and PC for $20. The Fatesworn expansion will add a brand-new six-hour storyline and area to explore called Mithros, along...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

After Fortnite Creative Mode XP Glitch, Epic Reminds Fortnite Creators They Can Get Banned For Exploits

While most players know Fortnite for the battle royale portion of the game, there's also Creative mode, where players can mess around and make all sorts of things, from custom game modes to social spaces. Some have also found ways to use Creative mode to farm experience points for the game's expansive battle pass--and Epic Games seems to have somewhat passive-aggressively taken notice.
VIDEO GAMES
World Quiz

World Quiz

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ghostrunner Project_Hel DLC Is Coming In 2022

Ghostrunner, the first-person action platformer from Polish developer One More Level, is getting a brand-new DLC next year titled Project_Hel. Project_Hel is the next major Ghostrunner expansion and will launch on January 27, 2022 for all available platforms. As reported exclusively by IGN, the DLC will be a story-driven experience featuring a major character from the main game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Behold This Glorious Custom Sea Of Thieves Controller

The Xbox wireless controller isn't just a superb peripheral with improved ergonomic design, it's also a great canvas for people to express their artistic side with. One master of this craft is PopeArt, whose latest Xbox wireless controller project has seen the artist apply a Sea of Thieves theme to the device. The end result looks rather stunning:
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Physical Editions Have Been Delayed

Rockstar Games has announced that the physical editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have been delayed. Sharing in a new tweet yesterday, the developer shared the PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will now release on December 17, while the Nintendo Switch version of the game will launch sometime during early 2022. All physical editions were scheduled for a December 7 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Games Confirmed… But Godfall Is Different | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about December’s PlayStation Plus games including Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super Villains and Godfall Challenger Edition. This version of the game allows players to jump straight to max level and experience Godfall’s endgame modes, lightbringer, dreamstones, and ascended tower of trials. DeVante also talks about...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Paths & Danger

TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

EA Wants To Build A "Connected Battlefield Universe," More Experiences On The Way

As part of a major studio shake-up EA announced today, EA has signaled an intent to create a "connected Battlefield universe." The recently launched Battlefield 2042 isn't going anywhere, but the publisher plans to expand on the franchise in a big way. Much as Activision has complemented its annual Call of Duty releases with CoD Mobile and Warzone, it sounds as if EA wants to increase Battlefield's prominence, and that could include new games from studios including Ripple Effect.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameSpot Extra Life 2021 12-Hour Livestream Will Begin December 3

GameSpot is once again raising money for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital via Extra Life, and you're all invited! If you want in on the shenanigans as we raise money for a wonderful cause near and dear to our hearts, be sure to check out GameSpot on Friday, December 3 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT (7 AM AET on December 4).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Games

Sony has a long history of fantastic exclusive games on its consoles, dating back all the way to the original PlayStation with games like Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy VII. That has continued for decades, and looking ahead 2022 and beyond, there are a bunch of exciting exclusive or console-exclusive games coming to PS4 and PS5. Not only that, but there are many, many big-name multiplatform games on the way for Sony's console in the time ahead. We're rounding up some of our most-anticipated PlayStation games to look forward to next year and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2's New Lore Anthology Hints At The Return Of Oryx

Destiny 2's lore is...dense. Anyone who's been following the game over the years of its life know that there are stories within stories, a lengthy history filled with important characters, and even some mythological underpinnings to the alien-shooting you do in the game. One of the biggest and most important parts of Destiny 2 lore for its overall story is the history of the Hive, which concerns three major Destiny villains: the Hive gods Oryx, Savathun, and Xivu Arath.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Original Titanfall Is No Longer Available For Sale, But The "Universe Will Continue"

Titanfall is no longer available for sale. The game has been removed from storefronts starting today and will be removed from subscription services on March 1, 2022. Developer Respawn announced the news via Twitter. While the Xbox One launch title will no longer be available for purchase, servers for the original Titanfall will remain online so that players who already own the game can continue playing. The game is currently playable via EA Play, EA's subscription service, which is also included as part of Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

December 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Following a leak, Sony has officially announced December's PlayStation Plus free games lineup. There are six games on the way in December, including three PlayStation VR games. December's lineup includes Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4 and PS5, as well as Mortal Shell on PS4 and Lego DC Super Villains also...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wasure Naide, Otona ni Natte mo.

ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Deep Rock Galactic Is Coming To PlayStation Consoles Next Year

Starting sometime in January 2022, players on PlayStation consoles can finally find out what it's like to be a grog-swilling, asteroid mining dwarf in space. Deep Rock Galactic, the co-op mining first-person shooter from developer Ghost Ship Games is ending its console exclusivity and arriving on PS4 and PS5 sometime next month.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Look At These Incredible Halo Swarovski Halo Crystals

Microsoft and Swarovski are teaming up for a special collaboration to celebrate the launch of Halo Infinite and the 20th anniversary of the series. The crystal company made new collectibles inspired by Master Chief's Mjolnir helmet and the Energy Sword. They aren't going on sale publicly, but fans can enter...
VIDEO GAMES

