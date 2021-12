LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A string of high-end store robberies continued on Wednesday night after a smash-and-grab robbery took place at a Nordstrom store in Canoga Park at the Westfield Topanga mall. Around 7 p.m., approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom’s location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses before fleeing in a grey Ford Mustang, according to the LAPD. “It’s unfortunate because these people that are here are just trying to shop for the holidays [and] for their families,” said LAPD Deputy Chief Alen Hamilton. “We’ve deployed extra officers here. It just so happened that this...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO