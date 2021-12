Bearish momentum continues to dominate the GBP/USD amid a general risk aversion in global markets as investors balance the strength of the new COVID variant and its impact on the future of the global economic recovery. The GBP/USD recently collapsed to its lowest support level of the year, 1.3194, and is settling around the 1.3290 level as of this writing. Despite global concerns, all Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the UK are declining, but the population is still in fear. The significant local and global focus on the Omicron variant is a concern with real-time data showing consumers are falling behind in public places such as gyms, bars and restaurants.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO