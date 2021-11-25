ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A few tips for trading gold right now

Cover picture for the articleGold is actually really simple to trade at the moment as it is being driven by the US yield story. The expectations of the Fed having to move on hiking rates more quickly are sending real yields higher. Remember that falling real yields is good for gold, and rising real yields...

The Motley Fool

2 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now as Markets Crash

COVID-19 fears are back to haunt the market, and that's good news for gold. At this point, one gold stock is making a massive growth move. Another has growth in-built into its business model, but it's still trading cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

JPY extends outperformance, AUD - Slip-Slidin’ away, DXY steadies

US Stocks Accelerate Slide, US Reports First Omicron Case. Summary: FX steadied while equity markets accelerated their downward slide after the United States reported its first Omicron case yesterday. Doctor Anthony Fauci, the US chief medical adviser confirmed that it was a citizen who arrived recently from South Africa and returned to California. Meantime, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated that the risk of persistent higher inflation has clearly risen. The US yield curve flattened as rate traders continued to bet on the likelihood of a Fed rate increase in July 2022. Vaccine makers and medical agencies reiterated that current vaccines should continue to provide protection against Omicron and other new variants. The Japanese Yen extended its outperformance, advancing 0.40% against the US Dollar, the USD/JPY pair settling at 112.85 vs 113.12 yesterday. A favourite gauge of the Greenbacks value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY) steadied to close at 96.00 from 95.95. On the other side of the FX spectrum, the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) continued to underperform, slipping 0.27% to 0.7105 in late New York (0.7123 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) eased to 1.1312 (1.1324) while Sterling (GBP/USD) was last at 1.3272 from 1.3290, down 0.16%. In the EMFX space, the Greenback rose above the 16.00 resistance level against the South African Rand for the first time in over a year. USD/ZAR settled at 16.0105 from 15.9400 yesterday. Emerging Market currencies continued their underperformance as investors remained risk averse.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD justifies options market's bearish bias below $1,800

Gold stays mildly bid above two-month-old support, extends the latest rebound. US Treasury yields, inflation expectations fall amid mixed signals from Fed, pre-NFP trading lull. Omicron sneaks into the US, Biden administration weighs on extending mask mandate. Gold Price Forecast: Still depressed despite the better market mood. Update: Gold (XAU/USD)...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers attack 75.00 on mixed concerns

USD/INR stays pressured around intraday low, up for snapping three-week advances on weekly basis. India Manufacturing PMI grew at the fastest pace in 10 months, trade deficit refresh all-time high. Fedspeak, Omicron news keep markets on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s US jobs report. USD/INR remains on the back foot...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from daily high, struggles to find acceptance above 1.3300 mark

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through. Brexit-related uncertainties acted as a headwind for the British pound and capped gains. The fundamental backdrop favours USD bulls and support prospects for a further decline. The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the Asian session high and...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run

EUR/USD pares intraday gains during the second positive week since early November. Fedspeak shifts gears over inflation, ECB pushes for extended PEPP. US data stays firmer but Eurozone economics dwindle, yields lick wounds at 10-week low. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Eurozone Unemployment Rate and Omicron news are the key ahead...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region

The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. A stronger USD offset Omicron fears and further weighed on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a slide to November swing low. Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and dropped to a near one-month...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds steady above 0.6800, upside potential seems limited

A generally positive tone around the equity market assisted NZD/USD to gain traction on Thursday. Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped any further upside for the pair. Omicron fears could keep a lid on any optimistic move and undermine the perceived riskier...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD edges higher to 1.3325 area, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday amid a softer USD. Hawkish Fed expectations could help limit the USD losses and cap gains. Brexit woes might also hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets. The USD witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and pushed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

What “smart money” are trying to hide from traders now?

Stock markets remain extremely volatile. Many in the media and inside the trade want to continue talking about the new Covid variant or the more hawkish Fed rhetoric, but I don't think that's all of the story. You can't tell me the large traders and big-money players didn't see the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains confined in a range, seems vulnerable near 0.7100 mark

AUD/USD witnessed a subdued price action through the early part of the European session. Omicron fears continued weighing on investors’ sentiment and the perceived riskier aussie. Fed rate hike bets underpinned the USD and further collaborated to cap gains for the major. The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Range tightening, directional breakout around the corner?

Stocks and government bond yields remain depressed, weighing on the USD. The EU October Producer Price Index soared by 5.4% in the month. EUR/USD trades in a tight range defined by Fibonacci levels. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels above the 1.1300 figure, modestly up on Thursday. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Yields continue to fall on the long dated end of the treasury spectrum

Financials: As of this writing (7:00 am) March Bonds are 17 higher at 162’29, 10 Year Notes 2 lower at 130’27.5 and the 5 Year note 4 lower at 121’07.25. Treasuries have had a significant rally as traders have had a flight to the safety of the U.S. capital markets ignoring the prospect of higher yields due to the policy of tapering and dealing with more than transitory inflation. Yields continue to fall on the long-dated end of the treasury spectrum as the narrowing of the yield curve continues. The 2 Yar yield is presently 0.59%, the 5 Year 1.17%, the 10 Year 1.42% and the 30 Year 1.74%. Unemployment number tomorrow at 7:30 am, FOMC meeting the 14th and 15th of the month. Support for March Bonds is currently 160’00 and resistance 164’00.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops back to 1.2800 as oil gains ahead of OPEC+, risks dwindle

USD/CAD remains pressured around intraday low, snaps two-day run-up. WTI oil rises the most in a week as OPEC+ verdict looms. Fedspeak, US data and virus updates are the key ahead of Friday’s jobs report. USD/CAD sellers attack intraday low surrounding 1.2797, down 0.18% daily as European traders brace for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD wavers after strong Eurozone producer inflation data

US stocks rebounded as worries of the new variant of Covid-19 faded. Futures tied to the Dow Jones rose by more than 320 points while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose by more than 30 and 60 points, respectively. At the same time, the CBOE VIX index fell by more than 8%. This recovery comes a day after the Dow lost more than 500 points after the US confirmed its first Omicron patient. According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden will toughen testing for foreign travellers and extend the mask mandate on public transport. People travelling to the US will need to be tested a day before departure. Therefore, stocks are rising as investors downplay the impact of the variant.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil remains volatile, gold range-trades

It was another night of wild tail-chasing moves in oil trading with very wide ranges as markets were buffeted by omicron sentiment and headlines. Oil has become strictly a day traders’ market now. Markets ignored the US official crude inventory data, focusing on the California omicron case and oil finished lower for the day. Brent crude fell 1.70% to USD 68.95 a barrel, and WTI retreated 1.90% to USD 65.70 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

