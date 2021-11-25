ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

White Ribbon Day 2021: What is the history of the day to end male violence against women and girls?

By Sabrina Barr
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwwXW_0d6X9KuY00

On 25 November, people around the world commemorate White Ribbon Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women .

According to Amnesty International UK , approximately a third of women who have been in a relationship have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by their partner, while only 24 per cent of domestic violence cases are reported, Women’s Aid states.

Violence against girls and women continues to be a pressing issue that needs to be addressed on a global scale, a fact that is highlighted on White Ribbon Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women .

Here is everything you need to know about the observances:

How did White Ribbon Day begin?

The White Ribbon Campaign is a global movement of boys and men to end violence against girls and women.

The movement was formed in Ontario, Canada in 1991 following the 1989 École Polytechnique Massacre, in which a man killed 14 women at an engineering school.

Boys and men who participate in the White Ribbon Campaign, which is active in more than 60 countries across the globe, are encouraged to wear white ribbons to show their support.

White Ribbon Day coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November.

What is the history of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women?

Around two decades ago, the United Nations ( UN ) officially recognised 25 November as the day on which to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

However, the history of the observance can be traced back almost 40 years prior.

On 25 November 1960, three of the four Mirabal sisters, political activists from the Dominican Republic who opposed the regime of dictator Rafael Trujillo, were assassinated.

The sisters who died were Patria, Minerva and María Teresa, while their fourth sister Dedé lived until 1 February 2014.

In 1981, women’s rights activists marked the anniversary of their deaths on 25 November as a day on which to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

Twelve years later, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which recognises “the urgent need for the universal application to women of the rights and principles with regard to equality, security, liberty, integrity and dignity of all human beings”.

The declaration stated that the UN is “concerned that violence against women is an obstacle to the achievement of equality, development and peace”, stating that “violence against women is a manifestation of historically unequal power relations between men and women”.

On 7 February 2000, the General Assembly officially designated 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, encouraging organisations across the globe to “raise public awareness of the issues every year on that date”.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme is “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”, placing focus on women who have faced violence during the pandemic, recent humanitarian crises, conflicts and climate disasters.

A new report from UN Women, based on data from 13 countries since the pandemic, shows that 2 in 3 women reported that they or a woman they know experienced some form of violence and are more likely to face food insecurity.

The UN is encouraging people to express their support for the international commemoration by using the colour orange on social media, in addition to the hashtags #OrangeTheWorld and #GenerationEquality.

You can contact the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline by calling 0808 2000 247.

Comments / 8

Related
U.S. Department of State

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is proud to join the international campaign for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (November 25 – December 10, 2021). In recognition of this year’s global theme – “Orange the world: End violence against women now!” – PEPFAR echoes the urgent call to end gender-based violence (GBV) and recommits to delivering GBV prevention and response services for the communities that we support.
ADVOCACY
mymixfm.com

Bulletproof: a survivor fights to end violence against women in Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) – Russian student Darya saw her life change forever during an argument with her boyfriend in April last year. Shaig Zeinalov, who was drunk at the time, pulled a gun on her and fired. The shot missed, but she was hit in the eye by a fragment of the bullet that ricocheted from the wall. When she shouted at him to call an ambulance, he refused.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Worthington Daily Globe

Minnesota task force to examine violence against African American women and girls

ST. PAUL — Minnesota policymakers on Monday, Nov. 29, launched the state's first-in-the-nation task force created to understand why African American women and girls experience disproportionate rates of violence. The Minnesota Legislature earlier this year voted to approve the creation of the new panel as part of a larger budget...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Trujillo
The Independent

How women can spot the signs of economic abuse

One in six UK women say they have experienced economic abuse from a family member or partner, yet it is still not widely understood, experts warn as a new campaign attempts to highlight the most vulnerable points in people’s lives.Currently, a lack of understanding among the wider population means many victims don’t recognise the early signs of controlling behaviour and friends and family members don’t know how to help.This is despite the fact that economic abuse has now been formally recognised and defined in the Domestic Abuse Act, passed in April.A new guide, “Controlling Your Financial Future – 6 Moments...
EDUCATION
New York Post

At least 68 inmates killed in bloody battle between Ecuadorian prison gangs

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday. Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Women#Violence Against Women#Domestic Violence#Amnesty International Uk#Women S Aid#White Ribbon Day#The White Ribbon Campaign#The United Nations#Un
Washington Post

11-year-old whose pregnancy ignited a debate in Bolivia granted an abortion

An 11-year-old girl, whose pregnancy reignited debate about the legality of abortion in Bolivia, moved forward with the procedure Saturday after receiving official approval, government officials told reporters. Eduardo del Castillo, Bolivia’s government minister, said in a news conference on Sunday that “the girl discontinued her pregnancy,” “in accordance with...
AMERICAS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Report says Ethiopia's Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country's capital, a new Amnesty International report says, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report released early Wednesday, based on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Often Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.
ntvhoustonnews.com

‘Secret’ app lets domestic violence victims record their abuse

The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Report Exposes the Fallacies of Black Criminality

“Black men comprise about 13 percent of the male population, but about 35 percent of those incarcerated. One in three black men born today can expect to be incarcerated in his lifetime, compared to one in six Latino men and one in 17 white men. Black women are similarly impacted: one in 18 black women born in 2001 is likely to be incarcerated sometime in her life, compared to one in 111 white women.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ministers accused of neglect as refugee children without parents lag three years behind at school

Refugee children who arrive in the UK without their parents lag three years behind their peers at school, says new research accusing the government of neglect.The attainment gap – at GCSE level – is similar to that of children with special educational needs and with the most severe disabilities, an education think-tank is warning.Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are also more likely to miss lessons or to be excluded from school than students who are not migrants, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) has found.In contrast, asylum-seeking children living with family members, and resettled refugee children, are less likely to be excluded...
EDUCATION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are Colombia's ex-FARC splinter groups?

The Biden administration revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla army on Tuesday, five years after the rebel group signed a peace deal with the government. However, it imposed the same designation on two splinter groups that are still fighting in remote pockets of the South American country.The FARC holdouts newly designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations are the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army – known by the Spanish acronym of FARC-EP --- and Segunda Marquetalia. Here are more details on these newly designated terrorist groups:HOW DID THE SPLINTER GROUPS ARISE?After five decades...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy