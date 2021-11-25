ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cryptos and NFTs: Adidas news is ‘probably a big thing’ [Video]

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news from Adidas is shaking the crypto headlines since Adidas Originals tweeted that they partner up with Coinbase to accept payments in cryptocurrencies. This is actually a proof of an increased adoption of the cryptocurrencies by traditional companies. If this is ‘probably...

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD justifies options market's bearish bias below $1,800

Gold stays mildly bid above two-month-old support, extends the latest rebound. US Treasury yields, inflation expectations fall amid mixed signals from Fed, pre-NFP trading lull. Omicron sneaks into the US, Biden administration weighs on extending mask mandate. Gold Price Forecast: Still depressed despite the better market mood. Update: Gold (XAU/USD)...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

What “smart money” are trying to hide from traders now?

Stock markets remain extremely volatile. Many in the media and inside the trade want to continue talking about the new Covid variant or the more hawkish Fed rhetoric, but I don't think that's all of the story. You can't tell me the large traders and big-money players didn't see the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD wavers after strong Eurozone producer inflation data

US stocks rebounded as worries of the new variant of Covid-19 faded. Futures tied to the Dow Jones rose by more than 320 points while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose by more than 30 and 60 points, respectively. At the same time, the CBOE VIX index fell by more than 8%. This recovery comes a day after the Dow lost more than 500 points after the US confirmed its first Omicron patient. According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden will toughen testing for foreign travellers and extend the mask mandate on public transport. People travelling to the US will need to be tested a day before departure. Therefore, stocks are rising as investors downplay the impact of the variant.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Hawks triumph, doves lose, gold bulls cry!

The hawkish revolution continues. Powell, among the screams of monetary doves, suggested this week that tapering could be accelerated in December!. People live unaware that an epic battle between good and evil, the light and dark side of the Force, hard-working entrepreneurs and tax officials is waged every day. What’s more, hawks and doves constantly fight as well, and this week brought a victory for the hawks among the FOMC.
BUSINESS
#Adidas Originals#Inflation#Cryptos
investing.com

Gold Up, but Near One-Month Low, Over Hawkish Powell Comments

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, but remained near a one-month low. Investors continued to digest signs from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would discuss wrapping up asset tapering quicker than planned. Gold futures were up 0.23% to $1,780.55 by 10:11...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

This Week In Markets: Omicron Update [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers the outlook for the week ahead. - Summary of the sell-off seen at the end of last week (00:00). - Levels to watch in the Dow future (1:35). - Technical levels in the Nasdaq 100 future (2:54). - S&P 500 future support levels...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

A bad cocktail for the mood [Video]

We now have a new Covid variant that’s ‘very’ different from the ones we knew so far, a rising inflation, and a market bubble. So inevitably, the market mood is souring, as investors don’t know whether the equities could survive to another economic hit with less support from the central banks, as central banks would have to deal with a dual fight that’s intensifying on both fronts: inflation is rising, and Covid news are getting worrisome. The problem is that they can’t use the same tools to fight back inflation and the economic slowdown. And the choice will be difficult.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

A Bitcoin city powered by volcano? [Video]

El Salvador now plans to build a Bitcoin city which would be powered by volcano, but appetite in Bitcoin remains limited. In the traditional markets, the week kicks off on a mixed note in Asia, but the US futures are in the green at the start of what will be a short trading week in the US. Based on the historical data, the Thanksgiving week is a strong week for the US equities; there is a two-thirds chance that we will see the US stocks up on the day before and after Thanksgiving.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
FXStreet.com

Mixed market: Mixed day [Video]

US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 95.970. Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 76,99. Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 18 ticks and trading at 161.16. Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Lower and trading at 4698.00. Gold:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops back to 1.2800 as oil gains ahead of OPEC+, risks dwindle

USD/CAD remains pressured around intraday low, snaps two-day run-up. WTI oil rises the most in a week as OPEC+ verdict looms. Fedspeak, US data and virus updates are the key ahead of Friday’s jobs report. USD/CAD sellers attack intraday low surrounding 1.2797, down 0.18% daily as European traders brace for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD subdued under $22.50 ahead of Friday’s key US jobs data

Spot silver prices are subdued on Thursday beneath $22.50 ahead of Friday’s key US jobs data. A strong report may solidify silver’s recent bearish trend. Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices remained subdued to the south of the $22.50 mark, having slipped beneath this level on Wednesday. On the day, spot prices are flat but losses on the week stand at nearly 4.0%. Moreover, since the silver topped out at its 200-day moving average of just under $25.50 back in early/mid-November, prices have declined more than 12%. The main driver of recent weakness in silver markets has been a strengthening US dollar (the DXY has risen from around 94.00 to current levels around 96.00) and rising US real yields 5-year TIPS are roughly 40bps higher versus mid-November levels under -1.90%. Both reflect a hawkish shift in Fed expectations.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bearish channels in cryptos capping upside [Video]

Cryptocurrencies were little changed during the European session on Monday with markets monitoring overall risk conditions. Bitcoin consolidated just above the $57,000 level but surged again just after the European close with a push to highs near $59,000. There was further choppy trading due to shifts in risk appetite and...
STOCKS

