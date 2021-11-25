ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Scientists perplexed by flesh-eating ‘vulture bees’ that have quit pollen to feed on dead bodies

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2Up0_0d6X91E000

Some bees have now evolved the ability to only eat flesh because of an “intense competition for nectar” and of an evolved gut that resembles vultures instead of other bees, revealed a new study.

These adaptations in a little-known species of tropical stingless bees or “vulture bees” are also complemented by changes in the kinds of bacteria that live in their guts, pointed out researchers of a study published in the journal mBio on Tuesday, which sheds light on how diet affects gut microbes.

While bees typically feed on nectar , the researchers, including those from the University of California (UC) Riverside, said that the “intense competition for nectar” has led to a species of stingless bee in the tropics evolving the ability to feed on flesh.

“These are the only bees in the world that have evolved to use food sources not produced by plants, which is a pretty remarkable change in dietary habits,” UC Riverside entomologist Doug Yanega said in a statement.

Usually, honeybees, bumblebees and stingless bees have guts that are colonised by the same five core microbes, most of which have been retained over roughly 80 million years of evolution.

In these tropical bees, however, many ancestral “core” microbes have been lost, while some have been retained, the researchers pointed out.

The bees have also entered into “novel associations” with some acid-loving microbes, which have similarly been found in vultures and other animals feeding on dead remains.

“This research expands our understanding of how diet interacts with microbiomes on both short and long timescales in one of the world’s biodiversity hot spots,” the scientists wrote in the study.

To capture these bees for the study, the researchers first set up baits made of fresh pieces of raw chicken suspended from branches and smeared with petroleum jelly to deter ants.

These traps attracted both vulture bees as well as related species that opportunistically feed on meat for their protein.

While usually stingless bees have baskets on their hind legs for collecting pollen , scientists observed that the vulture bees used those same structures to collect flesh bait.

They then compared gut bacteria found in vulture bees with those in other stingless bees that feed both on meat and flowers and in those that feed only on pollen. The most extreme changes were found in the exclusively meat-eating bees.

“The vulture bee microbiome is enriched in acid-loving bacteria, which are novel bacteria that their relatives don’t have,” study coauthor Quinn McFrederick said.

“These bacteria are similar to ones found in actual vultures, as well as hyenas and other carrion-feeders, presumably to help protect them from pathogens that show up on carrion,” Dr McFrederick added.

They found that the vulture bees had the gut bacteria Lactobacillus – found in fermented food, like sourdough – and also Carnobacterium, which is associated with flesh digestion.

The scientists, however, also suspect that these bees might be acquiring microbes, such as A. micheneri, from the rotting meat they consume.

They also called for further studies to determine whether the bees’ meat-eating lifestyle influenced the growth of these microbes, or if the bacteria were the ones to enable the diet.

“It is important to note that while a change in diet could have modified the microbiome, it is also possible that a shift in microbiome enabled a change in dietary lifestyle, or even that both the change in microbiome and the change in diet were linked to a different unmeasured phenomenon in the evolutionary history of these unique bees,” the study noted.

“It’s crazy to me that a bee can eat dead bodies. We could get sick from that because of all the microbes on meat competing with each other and releasing toxins that are very bad for us,” said Jessica Maccaro, a UCR entomology doctoral student.

While the bees feed on meat, they also store honey in separate chambers in their hives.

“They store the meat in special chambers that are sealed off for two weeks before they access it, and these chambers are separate from where the honey is stored,” Dr Maccaro said.

The scientists believe further studies of these vulture bees can offer “rich insights” into how diet interacts with gut microbiomes.

Comments / 2

Related
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Vulture Bee#Stingless Bee#Pollen#Mbio#Uc Rrb Riverside#Uc Riverside
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Bizarre Biting Bee With Gut Like A Vulture Loves Eating Chicken

Want your bees with more bite? As it turns out, Costa Rica is home to a more al dente species: the vulture bee. Far from the fuzzy vegetarians we have come to know and love, these insects are carnivorous and have the teeth and – as it turns out – guts to go with it.
ANIMALS
Discover Mag

Evidence Shows Humans May Have Introduced Now-Extinct Wolf to the Falkland Islands

A fossil warrah skull found at Spring Point Farm on West Falkland. The skull is housed at the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust. (Credit: Kit Hamley/Inside Science) (Inside Science) — An unknown population of humans that left few traces on the landscape of the Falkland Islands may have brought large fox-like dogs still present when Europeans first visited the archipelago in the late 17th century.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Fisherman spots huge shark right off the beach

THE WATER — I think sharks are incredible animals. I am fascinated by them and, let's be honest, some of that fascination has to do with my fear of them. Maybe fear isn't the right word, but possibly healthy respect. I mean, if I actually saw a shark in the wild, my guess is that "respect" would turn into fear pretty darn quick.
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Lobster Caught In Maine Is Insanely Rare And She's A Beauty

A blue and pink lobster known as a cotton candy lobster has clawed its way into crustacean lore. (See the images below.) Caught in Maine’s Casco Bay on Friday, the gorgeous creature is so rare that one turns up only about every four to five years, according to National Geographic. Only 1 in every 100 million lobsters has the pastel coloring, home delivery company Get Maine Lobster said.
MAINE STATE
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy