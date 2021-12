Unorthdox Monetary Policy View to See TRY Remain in a Downward Spiral. Turkish Lira Implied Volatility Highest Since 2018 Currency Crisis. The Turkish Lira continues to garner interest with the currency’s downward spiral showing very little signs of slowing. This is despite attempts by the Turkish Central Bank to contain weakness via interventions as seen during yesterday's session. However, as President Erdogan continues to reiterate his unorthodox monetary policy views, stating that he will never support higher interest rates, not even in the current inflationary enviroment, where headline CPI is projected to hit 20% on Friday. The path of least resistance remains higher for USD/TRY.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO