Avalanche “Ethereum-Killer” Cryptocurrency Grows to $28 billion Market Cap

By Eric Villalobos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProlonged exposure to the trading or finance space will likely expose you to that sentence at nauseum. This sentiment is popular for good reason. In an age of rug pulls and decentralized-meme investment, the crypto space feels like the wild-west. Blockchain’s potential applications are likely as extensive as the internet’s in...

Money

A Stock Market Indicator That Predicted the 1987 Crash Is Flashing Red Again

Amid a historic stock market rally, millions of Americans have been buying and trading stocks. But at least one key market indicator suggests the party may not last. A widely followed gauge of what Wall Street calls “investor complacency” has been flashing a warning sign since early November. The CBOE equity put-call ratio measures the number of bearish to bullish stock market bets on the options market. The lower the number, the more optimistic investors are.
Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
$1.4 Billion Investment Company Files for Ethereum ETF

Kelly investment firm has filed an application to open a futures-backed Ethereum ETF that will be used to track underlying asset performance and provide exposure to the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market for retail and institutional investors. Application details and fund type. According to the application, the SEC and the...
Covid Worries Don’t Capsize Markets Just Yet, But Watch the Dow and US Dollar

Markets made a bid to recovery this past session, but the Dow and the DAX didn’t seem to muster the same enthusiasm as speculative favorites like the SPX and Nasdaq. A full recovery in risk trends is almost assumed given seasonal conditions and post-Covid momentum, but the Dollar may offer a more insightful nuance.
Is Ethereum the Ethereum Killer?

“It was Ethereum, in Metamask, with the gas fees.”. There is often talk of Solana being an Ethereum killer, but what if the culprit is not the latest trendy smart contract platform; what if the wounds are self-inflicted and Ethereum will ultimately be done in by Ethereum itself, which is to say, by its own shortcomings?
3 Trading Exit Strategies – How to Exit a Profitable Trade

Traditional stop/limit (using support and resistance) Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine how successful the trade is. This article hones in on 3 trading exit strategies that traders should consider when looking to get out of a trade.
Intraocular Lens Market to Hit USD 6.9 Billion by 2025; Growing Adoption of Cataract Surgeries to Augment Market Growth: Coherent Market Insights

The implantation of an intraocular lens (IOL) restores normal vision and considerably minimizes the complications associated with cataract eyeglasses and contact lenses. Surgical interventions for removing the human lens evolved over time based on the size of the incision. Later, the development of implantable, bearable, and technically possible IOLs transformed cataract surgery. For a long time, Hard or Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) intraocular lens material was the favored intraocular lens material due to its lightweight, cleanliness, and durability, which were un-foldable lenses. PMMA lenses are soon replaced by silicone lenses, hydrophobic and hydrophilic acrylic lenses as IOL material advances. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in new intraocular lens (IOL) design and materials have provided more possibilities, such as hydrogel, soft acrylic, and silicone IOL. Moreover, simplicity, availability, price, and surgeon choice are all primary factors in IOL adoption. Major players in the intraocular lens market currently provide a variety of IOLs to improve vision, such as monofocal lenses, multifocal lenses, toric lenses, accommodating lenses, and trifocal lenses.
Latest cryptocurrency news: Centric, Bitcoin and Ethereum

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, and this November continues to prove it. Digital currencies have constantly delivered the highest returns in 2021. Just this past week, crypto prices soared at the news of the highest US inflation in over 30 years. Just a few hours later, prices were mostly trading lower.
Cryptocurrency Avalanche Surges After Deloitte Deal

The cryptocurrency Avalanche has seen a surge in the past few days, following a partnership with Deloitte to construct more efficient disaster relief platforms. As Bloomberg Businessweek reports, that rise briefly took Avalanche into the top 10 cryptos in terms of market value, past Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, reaching a record $144.96 on Sunday (Nov. 21).
