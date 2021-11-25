Avalanche “Ethereum-Killer” Cryptocurrency Grows to $28 billion Market Cap

The implantation of an intraocular lens (IOL) restores normal vision and considerably minimizes the complications associated with cataract eyeglasses and contact lenses. Surgical interventions for removing the human lens evolved over time based on the size of the incision. Later, the development of implantable, bearable, and technically possible IOLs transformed cataract surgery. For a long time, Hard or Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) intraocular lens material was the favored intraocular lens material due to its lightweight, cleanliness, and durability, which were un-foldable lenses. PMMA lenses are soon replaced by silicone lenses, hydrophobic and hydrophilic acrylic lenses as IOL material advances. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in new intraocular lens (IOL) design and materials have provided more possibilities, such as hydrogel, soft acrylic, and silicone IOL. Moreover, simplicity, availability, price, and surgeon choice are all primary factors in IOL adoption. Major players in the intraocular lens market currently provide a variety of IOLs to improve vision, such as monofocal lenses, multifocal lenses, toric lenses, accommodating lenses, and trifocal lenses.
Comments / 0