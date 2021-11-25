ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Finding Some Thanksgiving Restaurants in Atlanta? Check Here

Explore Atlanta
Explore Atlanta
 7 days ago

Let the professionals handle the turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving!

We’re going to South City Kitchen!

Yelp Rated: 4.5 star

We're doing Ray's Killer Creek! There also is Ray's on the River all locations require a reservation.

Yelp Rated: 4 star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8cfY_0d6X7qMM00
Claudio Schwarz/unsplash

For a fancy Thanksgiving dinner, you can go to Atlas at the St. Regis for a three-course feast to include oysters Rockefeller, turkey, stuffing, pumpkin risotto, and pumpkin pie. Wine pairings are also available for the meal. Over at the Garden Room, there’s a la carte sides and family-style turkey platters, too.

Yelp Rated: 4 star

I was in the same boat last year. Not sure where you are located. But we went to Bantam for thanksgiving and it was yummy.

Yelp Rated: 4 star

The Earl does a good thanksgiving meal. Its a bar in EAV

Yelp Rated: 4 star

Paces & Vine Restaurant. Head to Paces and Vine on Thanksgiving for all the day’s classics, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sweet potato casserole. There’s pumpkin pie and apple tarts for dessert.

Yelp Rated: 4 star

The Farmhouse. The Thanksgiving meal at the Serenbe Farmhouse restaurant includes a four-course family feast for the table.

Yelp Rated: 3.5 star

Southern Art and Bourbon Bar at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead usually has a thanksgiving brunch but I can't find any information about it this year you might have to call, it is pricey but we've been in the past and had a great time.

Yelp Rated: 3.5 star

Any advice? Kindly share with us in the comments!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Biden outlines new steps to combat Covid through winter months

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of Covid-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark. Biden's multi-pronged approach puts a heavy emphasis on expanding vaccinations to the remaining Americans who have resisted getting shots, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
The Hill

House sets up Senate shutdown showdown

The House on Thursday voted to pass a short-term spending bill to fund the government through mid-February, as lawmakers work quickly to avert a shutdown on Friday. The House voted 221-212 to pass the continuing resolution, which would allow the government to remain funded at the previous year's fiscal levels through Feb. 18 until lawmakers clinch a deal on a larger, bipartisan deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#A La Carte#Food Drink#Serenbe Farmhouse
Explore Atlanta

Explore Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
30
Followers
17
Post
595
Views
ABOUT

LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH, and EXPLORE in Atlanta! Find things to do in and around Atlanta: Concerts, Shows, The Arts, Special Events, Restaurants & Bar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy