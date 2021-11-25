Finding Some Thanksgiving Restaurants in Atlanta? Check Here
Let the professionals handle the turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving!
We’re going to South City Kitchen!
Yelp Rated: 4.5 star
We're doing Ray's Killer Creek! There also is Ray's on the River all locations require a reservation.
Yelp Rated: 4 star
For a fancy Thanksgiving dinner, you can go to Atlas at the St. Regis for a three-course feast to include oysters Rockefeller, turkey, stuffing, pumpkin risotto, and pumpkin pie. Wine pairings are also available for the meal. Over at the Garden Room, there’s a la carte sides and family-style turkey platters, too.
Yelp Rated: 4 star
I was in the same boat last year. Not sure where you are located. But we went to Bantam for thanksgiving and it was yummy.
Yelp Rated: 4 star
The Earl does a good thanksgiving meal. Its a bar in EAV
Yelp Rated: 4 star
Paces & Vine Restaurant. Head to Paces and Vine on Thanksgiving for all the day’s classics, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sweet potato casserole. There’s pumpkin pie and apple tarts for dessert.
Yelp Rated: 4 star
The Farmhouse. The Thanksgiving meal at the Serenbe Farmhouse restaurant includes a four-course family feast for the table.
Yelp Rated: 3.5 star
Southern Art and Bourbon Bar at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead usually has a thanksgiving brunch but I can't find any information about it this year you might have to call, it is pricey but we've been in the past and had a great time.
Yelp Rated: 3.5 star
