8 Observations after the Red Wings 4-2 Win over St. Louis

The Red Wings are back in Boston after a 3-2 OT win against the Buffalo Sabres. Last game against the Boston Bruins left a lot to be desired. A 6-1 rout full of undisciplined play was capped off by a Patrice Bergeron hat trick that ran the Red Wings out of the building. This time around, things are different. No Brad Marchand means no pesky points from the guy everybody loves to hate. In addition, forward Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade from Boston. He’ll suit up in what will be the first in a series of awkward games until he’s traded. In addition, head coach Bruce Cassidy is out due to COVID-19 protocol.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO