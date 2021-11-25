ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

8 Observations after the Red Wings 4-2 Win over St. Louis

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings snapped its four game losing streak with a hard fought 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night. There was a little bit of everything for Red Wings fans, and it’s only right to start with the star of the show–Alex Nedeljkovic. 1: As...

octopusthrower.com

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi absolutely levels St. Louis D Niko Mikkola [Video]

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi doesn’t shy away from the rough stuff, as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola found out tonight. Bertuzzi leveled Mikkola as time expired in the second period, leading to the exchange of pleasantries on the ice:. The teams would eventually separate and retire to...
NHL
Miami Herald

Keller’s overtime goal sends Coyotes over Red Wings 2-1

Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Ryan Dzingel scored his second goal in as many games for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood had 33 saves — two days after tying a career high with 42 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Columbus.
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Red Wings lose third straight after 5-2 rout in Vegas

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost three straight game after losing 5-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit now has a sub .500 winning percentage on the season (8-9-2 ). First Period. The Red Wings controlled most of the first period, netting more shots on goal and spending more...
NHL
lvsportsbiz.com

Golden Knights Ride Four-Goal Second Period To 5-2 Win Over Red Wings Thursday

Just the facts: Vegas Golden Knights 5 Detroit Red Wings 2. VGK goal scorers: Nic Hague, Zach Whitecloud (two), Paul “Welcome Back” Cotter, Reilly Smith. Storyline: VGK goalie Robin Lehner dialed in with an injury-racked lineup playing hustling, opportunistic hockey. Attendance: VGK tell us it’s 18,002. Record: 10-7 after 17...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Veleno
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Jimmy Howard
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Jonatan Berggren
Person
Jeff Blashill
FanSided

An Observation Following the Red Wings 2-1 Loss To Arizona

Normally it’s eight observations following a Detroit Red Wings game. Instead, I’m going to just go for one. Lucas Raymond two handed his stick on the net following Detroit’s 2-1 loss Saturday evening. And that, right there, underscored the feeling of many in the fan base. And then there was this:
NHL
wkzo.com

After winless road trip, Red Wings are back home to face St. Louis tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Detroit returns home after going winless on their four-game road trip and is 8-9-and-3 this season. St. Louis enters tonight’s action with a record of 10-6-and-2.
NHL
Columbia Missourian

Former Blue Fabbri scores; Red Wings beat Blues 4-2

DETROIT — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Wednesday night. Dylan Larkin and former Blue Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#The Detroit Red Wings#The St Louis Blues#Hockeytown#The Red Wings#Detroit Hockey
abc17news.com

Erne snaps tie, Red Wings beat Blues 4-2 to stop 4-game skid

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home. Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops — including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead. Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought. It was the sixth loss in eight games for St. Louis.
NHL
WLUC

Red Wings snap four-game losing streak by gliding past St. Louis

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home. Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops _ including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead. Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought. It was the sixth loss in eight games for St. Louis.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres fall to Red Wings in OT, 3-2

DETROIT (WIVB) – Things can change in the blink of an eye, and they did in two different ways for the Sabres on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Buffalo trailed 2-1 with less than two minutes to go in the game, but a redirect goal by Jeff Skinner tied it up to send […]
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Win Second Straight, Beat Buffalo 3-2 in OT

The Detroit Red Wings hadn’t seen the Buffalo Sabres since a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory in Buffalo. Would the Red Wings be able to replicate their winning ways against the struggling Sabres?. Two goals in 1:15 paced the Red Wings (10-9-3) through most of the third, but it took an...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Boston Herald

Bruins drop one to Red Wings, 2-1

The Bruins played without their head coach Bruce Cassidy and their best player Brad Marchand and, try as they might have, they did not have enough left to beat a middling Detroit Red Wings team at the Garden on Tuesday. Defenseman Marc Staal’s first goal of the year proved to...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings defeat Bruins, 2-1, for 3,000th franchise win

BOSTON - The Detroit Red Wings were outshot and outnumbered for most of the night against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden. And yet, Detroit found a way. While the Bruins outshot the Red Wings, 42-16, Detroit left Boston with a 2-1 win. It was Detroit's third straight victory and the 3,000th regular season win in franchise history, the fourth-most wins by any NHL franchise.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings earn 3,000th franchise win with 2-1 victory in Boston

The Red Wings are back in Boston after a 3-2 OT win against the Buffalo Sabres. Last game against the Boston Bruins left a lot to be desired. A 6-1 rout full of undisciplined play was capped off by a Patrice Bergeron hat trick that ran the Red Wings out of the building. This time around, things are different. No Brad Marchand means no pesky points from the guy everybody loves to hate. In addition, forward Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade from Boston. He’ll suit up in what will be the first in a series of awkward games until he’s traded. In addition, head coach Bruce Cassidy is out due to COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Sink Kraken 4-3 to Win their Fourth Straight

It was the first time in franchise history that the Seattle Kraken would visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings. With both teams riding winning streaks, who prevail in what was the first between the Kraken and the organization known for its Octopus (and this site’s name inspired by it).
NHL
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Jake DeBrusk’s Bruins Trade Request

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for the Bruins, to say the least. Jake DeBrusk requested a trade from Boston over the weekend but will play when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. He was healthy scratched for Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, but due to injuries, Brad Marchand being suspended for three games and the Bruins being unable to call up anyone from Providence due to COVID-19, the forward will slot back into the lineup.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

195K+
Followers
383K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy