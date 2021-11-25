Detailed Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3

JJJJound and New Balance continue to impress with their collaborations. After dropping the 990v4, the two will connect on the 990v3. Looking closer, this New Balance 990v3 features Green throughout the...
From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
The latest in a stream of must-have New Balance silhouettes is a purple-hued 992. The release follows a collaborative venture between NB and Joshua Vides, as well as an innovative 574 model by Salehe Bembury. Pigskin and Supima cotton make up the shoe’s upper, while an SBS ABZORB midsole offers...
Previously teased early last month, official images of the Stray Rats x New Balance 991 have surfaced on the internet. The duo reunites once again for another collaboration following the 574 capsule collection as well as an 827 edition. This latest joint effort consists of two colorways that follow in...
Sneakersnstuff and New Balance aren’t done dropping sneaker collabs in 2021. After dropping their made-in-England “Sports World” New Balance 920 in January followed by the “Blue Racer” 237 in July, the sneaker boutique has just teased its next project with the Boston-based sportswear brand. Earlier today, Sneakersnstuff shared a preview...
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his business, Todd Snyder has teamed up with New Balance to elevate the signature NB 992 sneaker. The limited-edition sneaker stays in line with its classic gray color palette in vegetable-tanned leather that is inspired by the New York City skyline. However, the shoe features subtle accents of soft tangerine and silver, while additional details like “2011” on the left heel and “2021” on the right heel highlight Snyder’s anniversary.
We would say that New Balance is having a moment, but when we really think about it, New Balance has been having a moment for a couple of decades now. It seems like every week we see a new New Balance model hit our Instagram feeds and blow the last one out of the water; that goes for collaborations and general releases alike. What’s really setting the New Balance offering apart from the crowd right now, though, are the colorways. In particular, the New Balance colorways for winter.
There has been a serious lineup of releases throughout the year. Not quite to the point of (possible) overkill quantity levels, we've seen with Nike Dunk Low colorways, as NB's commitment to creative collaborations has provided frequency and quality. The sneaker is an undeniable classic – it's essentially the precursor...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — to treat yourself to some new high-performing gear. But if you don’t want to brave the shopping crowds this season, a handful of shops have made your holiday shopping responsibilities a breeze, thanks to exclusive online sales you can take advantage of right from your own home. That’s why one of our favorite brands to shop for high-quality gear right now is New Balance.
James Harden’s sixth signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 6 will launch in a clean and simple color option in 2022. This adidas Harden Vol. 6 features a Black and White color combination. Built with a mid-cut design, the pair also features a mixture of mesh and leather. Next, we have ‘Vol. VI’ and ‘XIII’ on the lower lace loops, pull tabs on the tongue and heel, extra padding, and Boost cushioning.
Recently, we showcased the SB Dunk Low in ‘Dark Russet.’ However, Nike SB will have more models offered in the colorway. Dropping only at Orange Label skate shops, we have the ‘Dark Russet’ SB Blazer Mid ISO. This Nike SB Blazer Mid features Dark Russet tumbled leather across the upper...
Nike has another collection dropping known as the Athletic Club and inspired by the 1970s. Part of the lineup is another Blazer Mid ’77 colorway. This Nike Blazer Mid comes with White textured material on the upper and Grey suede adorns the overlays by the toe and heel. Highlighting the pair, we have Teal leather on the Swoosh logos and heel. Next, we have a retro-inspired Nike Athletic Club on the tongue labels and insoles while a patch lands on the heel to finish the look.
New Balance has released its second iteration of the Caravon Moc Low winter slippers, introducing the new silhouette in three new colorways. The updated Caravon Moc Lows are lined in padded HEAT LOFT material throughout the uppers with fixed cord lacing and a central eye stay strap. An artificial leather mudguard wraps around the bottom section of the shoes and New Balance logos are found on a lateral tag and collapsible contrast-stitched heel. Additional quilted stitching elements are found on the toebox, and a thin rubber outsole below completes the warm and versatile pairs.
Expanding on the kid’s exclusive releases, Nike Sportswear will launch a new Air Max 90 ‘Snakeskin’ soon. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 90 features Green snakeskin across the leather mudguard and White mesh on the base. Next, Pink appears on the tongue branding, bottom eyelet, heel, side branding, and around the Air Max unit. Black fills in the Swoosh logos, while Green and Pink appear on the rubber outsole to finish the look.
One of Jordan Brand’s next Air Jordan 1 Mid releases will be available exclusively in kid’s sizing and feature recycled materials. Looking closer, this mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes constructed with canvas on the upper while shades of Pink, Tan, and Yellow adorn the overlays. Next, Lime Green drapes the insoles, and White fills in the midsole. Finally, a translucent Grind rubber outsole finishes the look.
Adidas Originals will launch the ZX 9000 in a familiar colorway. This pair initially launched in 2008 and will make a return in Spring 2022. For those that remember, this adidas ZX 9000 comes exactly like the 2008 release, with the exception of the colors which are slightly lighter, which could be due to the lighting. Also, the pair comes with the standard leather, mesh, and suede build. Other details include a plastic lace jewel and a Torsion system on the sole.
Continuing their collaboration from last year, Swiss luxury watch brand Franck Muller and New Balance join forces once again for two premium watch-inspired sneakers. This year’s black and duo sneaker duo are inspired by black and brown/sand timepieces from Franck Muller’s “Casablanca” collection. Contrast-stitched polished leather overlays for the black iteration and suede overlays for the orange version run across the toe, uniquely shaped eyelets, and heel tab. Franck Muller’s signature byzantine numerals are printed on the N logo on the laterals and embroidered across the medial side while a circular FM badge runs atop the midsection of the laces and additional co-branding elements are found on the insoles. A two-tone split mid-sole and a textured rubber outsole below complete the look.
With a little over a month left to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Nike Air Huarache, the brand will debut a few additional colorways before the brand wraps things up. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache colorways features a Concord, Team Orange, Copa, and Black color combination. Constructed with a traditional neoprene across the base while leather lands on the overlays. Next, we have a semi-translucent heel pull tab and a White midsole. Lastly, an Orange rubber outsole finishes the look.
The New Balance 550 has been one of the most popular silhouettes of 2021 and before the year comes to an end, the brand will deliver three more iterations of the shoe.
The Boston-based sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that a trio of New Balance 550 styles is dropping before the week’s end. All three makeups don a predominantly white color scheme on the leather and mesh upper and are differentiated by either the “Team Carolina,” “Varsity Orange,” and black accents appearing on the underlay panels, sock liner, as well as on the “N” and “550” branding on the...
We have another Air Max Plus on the verge of releasing. This pair comes with some flashy accents and will debut soon. This Nike Air Max Plus comes with Off-White mesh across the base while Teal leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, a Pink gradient adorns the lace cage while Volt fills in the Swoosh logos, covers the insoles, and is placed within the Air Max unit. Other details include a Grey midsole and a Black rubber outsole.
Nike Sportswear will give the classic Air Force 1 a makeover for the colder months. While built to take on the roughest weather, this AF1 Boot also comes constructed with recycled materials. This Nike Air Force 1 Boot features a Dark Smoke Grey, Black, and Smoke Grey color combination. Constructed...
