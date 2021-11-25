ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

By Peter Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qJQX_0d6X5cB000

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK -bound migrants , including a pregnant woman , was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.

Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.

Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.

Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most are thought to have succumbed to hypothermia in the extremely cold water.

Seven of the dead were women, including one expecting a baby, while three children were also among the deceased.

The survivors – one an Iraqi Kurd and another a Somalian – have indicated that a container ship collided with them, causing their flimsy boat to deflate, according to rescuers who were first on the scene.

Autopsies will take place in Lille “over the next few days”, said Carole Etienne, the city’s public prosecutor, who is leading a criminal enquiry into the tragedy.

Bernard Barron, president of the SNSM rescue service in Calais, spoke of “group murder” as he described how the “floating death trap” that was meant to contain a maximum of 10 people.

Mr Barron said: “Migrants are forced into the boat, and their feet are in water and fuel. These are unimaginable conditions.

“Often only women and children have life jackets, and these boats don’t have navigation lights or radar receivers.”

Charles Devos, also one of the first SNSM rescuers to reach the victims, said: “We’ve seen the boats becoming more and more overcrowded.

“The inflatables are only designed for 10 people, but more than 50 have been packed on board, turning them into floating death traps.

“We always thought that, one day or another, they were going to collide with a container ship or a ferry.”

The rescuers believe the boat left Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk, on Wednesday morning and collided with the container ship at the limit of French territorial waters.

The two men “made a miracle escape”, said Mr Devos, but their condition in hospital in Calais was said to be extremely serious.

Those arrested – whose names have not been released – are all men who were stopped as they fled towards the Belgium border on Wednesday night.

They are expected to appear before local magistrates this week for a fast track trial.

All are thought to be part of a criminal gang and they face charges of manslaughter and assistance with illegal immigration in an organised gang.

Jean-Marc Puissesseau, president of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, also accused the smugglers of being murderers, saying: “The poor migrants spent months and months coming here, and died so close to their dream.”

The tragedy happened as migrants rushed to make the dangerous crossing ahead of winter storms which are expected to sweep in this weekend.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin disclosed that 255 migrants reached the UK on Wednesday. He blamed the trafficking gangs taking people to Britain and promising them an “El Dorado” in the UK.

President Emmanuel Macron said France would not allow the Channel to become a ‘cemetery’.

Calling for an emergency meeting of European ministers, the French leader said: “It is Europe at its deepest level - humanism, respect for the dignity of each person, that is in mourning following the death of 31 migrants off the coast of Calais.”

He added that when migrants arrive on French shores with hopes of heading to Britain “it is already too late”.

And Natacha Bouchart, the Mayor of Calais, said: “I have been warning for weeks and months that this sort of tragedy was bound to happen.”

“I say that enough is enough,” Ms Bouchart said, as she accused Britain’s lax benefits system of encouraging immigration.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile accused France of failing to do enough to stop migrants from crossing the Channel.

He said that the gangsters smuggling people across the English Channel were “literally getting away with murder”.

Some 27,000 migrants have crossed the Channel this year and more than 4,000 have made the journey in November so-far.

Comments / 11

AAnder
5d ago

consequences of illegal actions by illegal aliens, not migrants....polluting the waters,against the law...

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

Channel drownings: what happened and who is to blame?

At least 27 people have drowned in the Channel while trying to cross from France to the UK on Wednesday. An emergency search was sparked at about 2pm on Wednesday when a fishing boat sounded the alarm after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France. A joint search-and-rescue operation by British and French authorities was launched, and eventually called off late on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Smuggling#Accident#Channel#Iraqi Kurds#Somalians#Snsm#Calais#Migrants
Reuters

French police evict migrants from camp on Channel coast

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain. Armed officers entered the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Stand Up to Racism protesters descend on Downing Street waving placards saying 'refugees welcome' and 'their blood is on your hands' after 27 migrants drowned off coast of Calais when dinghy capsized

Stand Up to Racism protesters have descended on Downing Street waving placards saying 'refugees welcome' and 'their blood is on your hands'. Around 150 people have gathered to protest over the deaths of more than two dozen people who drowned while attempting to cross the English Channel this week. Twenty-seven...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Channel migrants: Around 50 people make journey after deadly boat sinking

More than 50 people made the perilous journey across the Channel on Thursday morning following the deadliest tragedy of the current migrant crisis.A group of people wearing life jackets and wrapped in blankets were seen huddled together on board an RNLI lifeboat before they clambered off onto Dover’s shores. They had made the crossing just a day after a dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais, causing dozens to lose their lives. The Independent understands that one border force boat, the BF Valiant, arrived to Dover at around 4am with between ten and fifteen people on board. An RNLI...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Channel deaths: More boats arrive after 27 people drown

More people have made the perilous journey across the English Channel, a day after 27 people drowned in the deadliest crossing on record. A group wearing life jackets were seen huddled together onboard a lifeboat near Dover on Thursday morning. Those who drowned on Wednesday included 17 men, seven women...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Guardian

A tragedy in the Channel

Pregnant women and three children were among the 27 people who drowned trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable boat. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday and is the deadliest incident since the migration crisis began. Diane Taylor has been reporting on the crisis from both sides of the Channel...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘We have to go, even if we die’: Refugees in France still determined to cross Channel despite risks

Desperate people in Dunkirk told The Independent on Friday they were still prepared to try and get to the UK by sea even if it means they might die, and despite the boat tragedy this week which claimed the lives of 27 people trying to flee to Britain.As charities warned of worsening conditions for displaced people in the area, a group of Iranian men sheltering from the pouring rain off a main road in Dunkirk’s Grande-Synthe suburb, close to where a large camp – broken up by police last week – used to be, said they would still try...
U.K.
BBC

Calais activists: Migrants call us from boats asking for help

Just outside Grande-Synthe to the west of Dunkirk lies the encampment. Scores of tents straddle a railway track and curve around by a canal, wedged in between a main road and an industrial estate. People have come from all over the world to be here - searching for a way...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants

The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium convened in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon, four days after an unprecedented accident saw 27 people drown in Channel. They met without Britain which was excluded after a row last week. The four countries agreed to "strengthen our operational cooperation" in fighting the gangs who organise boats and life jackets for groups of migrants to head over the narrow but treacherous sea lane separating France and England.
WORLD
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants stranded in France don’t know where to turn as they plan for Channel crossing

Migrants determined to make the crossing to the UK say they do not know where to turn, with available options either “difficult” or “dangerous”.People in Calais hoping to one day to reach England told The Independent that those going by lorry often end up being stopped by police but the journey across the Channel by boat feels perilous – especially in the cold weather. They continued to wait for their turn to make the crossing the day after 27 people – including three children – died when their inflatable dinghy sunk in the Channel. “I’ve got nowhere else to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy