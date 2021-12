Prosecutors said one of two men who engaged in a gunfight that left a 1-year-old boy with a gunshot wound earlier this month was on bond for a pending felony gun case. Maalik Lumpkins, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, making him the 53rd person accused of killing, trying to kill, or shooting someone in Chicago this year while awaiting trial for a felony. A total of 75 victims are involved in those crimes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO