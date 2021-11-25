ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Inside Politics: Johnson and Macron vow further cooperation after Channel tragedy

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman tragedy struck in the Channel near Calais yesterday, where 27 people – a child among them – drowned when their dinghy capsized attempting to make the treacherous journey from France to Britain. The loss of life is thought to be the worst-ever migrant disaster in the...

The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson says he ‘crashed the car’ on Paterson case as ‘Leeds HS2 leg derailed’

Contrary to previous reports in Inside Politics, it turns out that turkeys do sometimes vote for Christmas – but only very occasionally, and usually when their master has given them no alternative. Following a long and bruising day in parliament for Boris Johnson at PMQs and then a grilling by the liaison committee, MPs last night voted for a crackdown on their lucrative side-hustles. Under the government’s plan any outside role, paid or unpaid, should be “within reasonable limits”, Downing Street said in a statement, although what constitutes “reasonable” is still yet to be defined. Labour’s motion, which called for a ban on all second jobs bar a few exceptions, was defeated by the government, but opposition parties did not oppose No 10’s plan, meaning it passed by 297 votes to 0. However, Labour accused Johnson of “watering down” what it said were genuine attempts to curtail outside earnings, accusing the PM of “warm words but no action” as it pointed out there was no timetable to go with the vote, which was non-binding. Johnson will be hoping last night draws a line under what has been a tumultuous few weeks for him and his party amid a storm of sleaze allegations. But it remains to be seen whether the clouds have completely blown over. Reports this morning say Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful Tory 1992 Committee that summoned the PM to a meeting yesterday over the second jobs debacle, is facing questions over an £800 an hour payment he received from a company run by a constituent. Elsewhere, the PM is facing a backlash over his plans to axe the eastern leg of HS2.
U.K.
The Independent

SNP brand Boris Johnson ‘a liar’ but fail in bid to censure Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has survived a bid to reduce his salary and censure him over his conduct, amid claims he has “demonstrated himself to be a liar”.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused the Prime Minister of presiding over “scandal after scandal” and urged Conservative MPs to join opposition parties in criticising Mr Johnson’s behaviour.Several SNP MPs made allegations about Mr Johnson’s relationship with the truth as their party tabled a motion accusing him of “frequently violating” the sixth principle of public life – honesty.Month after month, scandal after scandal, the charge sheet gets longer and longer, but not one single person...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Aides insist Boris Johnson is ‘OK’ as briefing war breaks out with Sunak’s Treasury

The fallout from Boris Johnson’s poor handling of a series of political decisions in recent weeks continues today, with what looks like the beginnings of a briefing war breaking out between the offices of the prime minister and his No 11 Downing Street neighbour, Rishi Sunak. Sources inside the chancellor’s Treasury are said to be increasingly concerned by the PM’s tendency to overpromise and underdeliver and are calling for a shake-up of his Downing Street team, a view shared by several senior Tory MPs who are worried that Johnson’s people are unable to spot political danger in advance and whose...
POLITICS
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Backbench Tories head to Downing Street for face-off with Boris Johnson after 'a dozen MPs hand in letters of No Confidence in PM' - as Rishi Sunak is named 'politician of the year' in further sign of the Chancellor's political ascendancy

Boris Johnson faced senior Tory backbenchers at No10 today amid claims he is losing his grip on the party in the wake of weeks of political battering. The 17-strong executive of the 1922 Committee had talks with the Prime Minister this afternoon amid an alarming slump in his popularity with voters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Using playground politics over the tragedy in the Channel is senseless – cooperation with France is key

The tragic loss of 27 lives in the Channel is a painful reminder of the failure of politicians on both sides of it. Although Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have slightly softened their usual rhetoric, there is little sign of them finding the common solutions their countries need to prevent a repeat of the disaster. The tragedy has not ended the pointless blame game over the small boats. Downing Street said the prime minister and French president agreed in their phone call on “stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings”. But the Elysee Palace said Macron...
EUROPE
BBC

Channel migrants: Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson clash over crisis

Emmanuel Macron has reacted angrily to Boris Johnson's public call for France to take back migrants who reach the UK. The French president accused the UK prime minister of not being "serious" by making the call on Twitter, after the deaths of 27 people on Wednesday. The diplomatic row erupted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Child and five women among dead after boat sinks in deadliest Channel tragedy

The English Channel suffered its worst-ever migrant tragedy on Wednesday after a packed inflatable dinghy sank with the loss of at least 27 lives.Among those drowned were five women and a young girl, according to French interior minister Gerald Darmanin. He said that two survivors were fighting for their lives while another person appeared to still be missing.After chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee to discuss the disaster, Boris Johnson declared himself “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened” and offered additional help to Paris to “demolish” people-smuggling gangs which he said were “getting away with murder”.But he...
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

Letters: Emmanuel Macron plays political games as the migrant crisis deepens

SIR – There was no justification for Emmanuel Macron’s reaction to Boris Johnson’s publication of his letter about the migrant crisis. The British public need to know what Mr Johnson is saying on our behalf, and Mr Macron has hardly used diplomatic channels to publicise things that have upset him in the recent past. (One could mention his early and unfounded attacks on the AstraZeneca vaccine.)
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Office vows to proceed with ‘inhumane’ migrant push-backs after boat tragedy - but won’t say if they’ve already started

The government has vowed to press ahead with plans to force migrant boats back to France after the English Channel’s deadliest disaster, but is refusing to say whether any push-backs have happened.Ministers have repeatedly said that the operations have been “authorised” and claimed they are “safe and legal”, despite concerns raised by the UN Refugee Agency and others.But Home Office officials have refused to confirm if any push-backs have yet taken place, claiming that they cannot comment for “operational reasons and to avoid giving an advantage to the serious organised criminal groups facilitating these crossings”.Unions representing Border Force staff...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson to set out booster programme plan as new mask mandate comes into force

Fresh mask restrictions came into force today as the pandemic enters a new phase amid growing concern over the Omicron variant. Boris Johnson is expected to outline the government’s plan to roll out booster shots later, following the vaccine watchdog’s advice that the shots should be made available to everyone over the age of 18. Elsewhere, Labour leader Keir Starmer has reshuffled his top team, the UK and France and still embroiled in a war of words over the Channel crisis and Prince Charles acknowledged the “appalling atrocity of slavery” as he attended a ceremony marking Barbados’s transition to a republic.
WORLD

