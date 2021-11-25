Inside Politics: Johnson and Macron vow further cooperation after Channel tragedy

Contrary to previous reports in Inside Politics, it turns out that turkeys do sometimes vote for Christmas – but only very occasionally, and usually when their master has given them no alternative. Following a long and bruising day in parliament for Boris Johnson at PMQs and then a grilling by the liaison committee, MPs last night voted for a crackdown on their lucrative side-hustles. Under the government’s plan any outside role, paid or unpaid, should be “within reasonable limits”, Downing Street said in a statement, although what constitutes “reasonable” is still yet to be defined. Labour’s motion, which called for a ban on all second jobs bar a few exceptions, was defeated by the government, but opposition parties did not oppose No 10’s plan, meaning it passed by 297 votes to 0. However, Labour accused Johnson of “watering down” what it said were genuine attempts to curtail outside earnings, accusing the PM of “warm words but no action” as it pointed out there was no timetable to go with the vote, which was non-binding. Johnson will be hoping last night draws a line under what has been a tumultuous few weeks for him and his party amid a storm of sleaze allegations. But it remains to be seen whether the clouds have completely blown over. Reports this morning say Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful Tory 1992 Committee that summoned the PM to a meeting yesterday over the second jobs debacle, is facing questions over an £800 an hour payment he received from a company run by a constituent. Elsewhere, the PM is facing a backlash over his plans to axe the eastern leg of HS2.

U.K. ・ 14 DAYS AGO