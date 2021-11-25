ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rates Spark: Poking The Bear

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral bankers continue to poke the bond market...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Woonsocket Call

Best Penny Stocks to Watch After the Long Weekend

After a short trading week for penny stocks and blue chips, investors are excited about the next few months. While the stock market has gone through a sizable amount of volatility, there are plenty of ways to make money with penny stocks right now. But, to take advantage of this volatility, traders need to have a thorough understanding of how the market works. In addition to that, knowing how to trade penny stocks will be a major benefit to you.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Bears poke their heads up

BEARS POKE THEIR HEADS UP (1137 EST/1637 GMT) The percentage of investors with a bearish short-term outlook for the U.S. stock market has risen to its highest level since early October in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII). With this, both bullish and neutral sentiment declined.
STOCKS
wincountry.com

Analysis-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets

LONDON (Reuters) – Risks of a new COVID hit to economic activity are clobbering expectations for rate hikes next year from the world’s major central banks, a potential setback for the dollar and other currencies where wagers had been most aggressive. Money markets no longer fully price a 25-basis-point interest...
BUSINESS
#Bear
Woonsocket Call

Some Economics of Place Effects

Studying how much you are affected by living in a certain place isn’t easy. After all, people are not first observed, then randomly distributed across places, then observed again.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bulls and bears jostle as Omicron, Fed poke investors

Markets in Asia grinds lower ahead of the key US NFP. Mixed Fedspeak, Omicron in the US weigh on risks but China, WHO favor bulls. OECD cuts global growth forecasts, VIX rallies to yearly peak. Aussie trade, housing data came in mixed but softer yields favor Antipodeans, commodities. Asian shares...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Russell 2000 Rout

There was little doubt about who was in control of markets today. Sellers swooped in across markets but it was the Russell 2000 which took the worst of it.
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

5 Interesting Energy Stocks Added To Our Watchlist This Quarter

The 4th quarter of 2021 is about two-thirds over, we wanted to list the Top Energy Companies analyzed by our QuantStock system. Our system is an algorithm that grades company fundamentals, earnings trends and components to find quality companies.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

4 Top Biotech Stocks To Watch Now

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Biotech Stocks Right Now?. Biotech stocks are among the most active stocks in the stock market today. Namely, a key factor contributing to this now would be the latest update on the Covid pandemic. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, global health officials identified a new variant of Covid, dubbed the Omicron variant. With the World Health Organization flagging it as a variant of concern, pandemic fears are likely resurging. Accordingly, this is when vaccine stocks among other biotech firms come into focus. After all, these are the companies that develop our primary means of combating new viruses and serious diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Woonsocket Call

Weekly Forex Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 28

The British pound initially tried to rally last week but then collapsed on Friday as we saw a major “risk-off move” around the world. The new coronavirus variant coming out of South Africa has people selling anything close to being risk-related.
MARKETS

