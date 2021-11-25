ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Indices Fail To Save Recent Breakouts

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on...

business.woonsocketcall.com

The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.49% to $279.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.42% to 4,577.10 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.82% to 34,639.79. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $16.56 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
Fortune

Stock market pullback, correction, crash: How to tell the difference

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dante had nine circles of hell in his Inferno, but stock investors have just three, each one progressively worse: a pullback, a correction and a crash. Other than the degree of pain they inflict, these market downdrafts have different characteristics.
Woonsocket Call

5 Interesting Energy Stocks Added To Our Watchlist This Quarter

The 4th quarter of 2021 is about two-thirds over, we wanted to list the Top Energy Companies analyzed by our QuantStock system. Our system is an algorithm that grades company fundamentals, earnings trends and components to find quality companies.
FXStreet.com

Gold on the cusp of a major bearish breakout

American stocks jumped on Monday as investors continued to reflect on the Omicron variant and the strong US pending home sales numbers. The Dow Jones rose by more than 250 points while the Nasdaq index rose by more than 290 points. At the same time, the CBOE volatility index declined by more than 21%. This is a signal that investors believe that the new variant will not have a major impact on the economy. Meanwhile, Twitter shares jumped by more than 5% after Jack Dorsey stepped down. Other top laggards were companies like Peloton, Robinhood, and Teladoc. Aviation stocks like United Airlines and American Airlines also jumped.
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
Woonsocket Call

Best Penny Stocks to Watch After the Long Weekend

After a short trading week for penny stocks and blue chips, investors are excited about the next few months. While the stock market has gone through a sizable amount of volatility, there are plenty of ways to make money with penny stocks right now. But, to take advantage of this volatility, traders need to have a thorough understanding of how the market works. In addition to that, knowing how to trade penny stocks will be a major benefit to you.
Investor's Business Daily

Breakout Stocks: See How To Predict A Breakout With This VIP Chart Pattern

As investors, we're always on the lookout for actionable plays and breakout stocks. But to find these, learn to identify key chart patterns, known as bases. A base is a technical area of consolidating price action that gives a hot stock a support area from which to break out. The...
investing.com

Bearish Engulfing Patterns Strike Major Indices

The week started with bearish engulfing patterns for all indices. Hardest hit on Monday was the NASDAQ as it failed to hold on to morning gains triggered off the gap. The drop was attributed to Jerome Powell's second term appointment, but the double top off resistance offered a more technical signal.
