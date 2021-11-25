ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped

By DARIA LITVINOVA
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia killed 11 people and injured more than 40 on Thursday, with dozens of others remaining trapped, authorities said. Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were...

www.greenwichtime.com

