NHL roundup: Wild arrive late, beat Devils in SO

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Nov 24, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) shoots and scores against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-25 09:16:09 GMT+00:00 - Cam Talbot made a season-high 40 saves and stopped three shots in the shootout as the visiting Minnesota Wild squandered a late lead before recording a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.

The Wild prevailed after encountering heavy traffic. They were delayed in getting from their Manhattan hotel due to a closure in the Holland Tunnel connecting lower Manhattan and Jersey City. Minnesota did not arrive at the arena until 6:26 p.m. ET, and the opening faceoff was delayed 24 minutes.

Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich scored third-period goals for New Jersey, the latter tying the game with 1:07 to go. Ryan Hartman and Nico Sturm had scored first-period goals for Minnesota.

Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots.

Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (OT)

Aaron Ekblad scored with 2:21 left in overtime as Florida tied the NHL record with 11 consecutive season-opening home victories, defeating visiting Philadelphia in Sunrise, Fla.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett logged assists on the winning goal. Bennett also scored for Florida, which tied the home-streak record set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks.

Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who took their season-high fourth consecutive loss (0-2-2). Philadelphia has scored just 19 goals in its past 12 games.

Oilers 5, Coyotes 3

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals with two assists as Edmonton earned a victory in Glendale, Ariz.

McDavid's first assist was the 400th of his career in 426 games, making him the fourth fastest to that milestone in NHL history. Zack Kassian also scored a goal for the Oilers, who got 24 saves from Mikko Koskinen.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists for Arizona. Shayne Gostisbehere and Travis Boyd also scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 39 saves.

Capitals 6, Canadiens 3

Alex Ovechkin had three assists for host Washington in a victory over Montreal.

Nic Dowd, Evgeny Kuznetsov, John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals. Michael Sgarbossa and Tom Wilson contributed Washington's other goals.

Jake Evans and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal. Cole Caulfield also scored for the Canadiens.

Bruins 5, Sabres 1

Boston scored four times in the first period in a win at Buffalo.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who triumphed for the fifth time in their past seven games.

The first goal of the game was scored by the Sabres' Kyle Okposo, and Aaron Dell allowed four goals on 22 shots before Dustin Tokarski replaced him to start the second period. Tokarski made 21 saves in relief. Buffalo has lost four straight.

Penguins 4, Canucks 1

Brock McGinn scored and added an assist and Tristan Jarry made 36 saves as host Pittsburgh beat Vancouver to win its fourth straight.

Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins, who were coming off a 3-0-0 road trip. Teddy Blueger notched two assists.

Bo Horvat collected the goal for the Canucks, who got 33 saves from Thatcher Demko.

Red Wings 4, Blues 2

Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves to lead Detroit to a home win over St. Louis.

Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for St. Louis, which took its third loss in a row. Ville Husso stopped 19 shots.

Rangers 4, Islanders 1

Chris Kreider and Kevin Rooney each scored twice for the surging New York Rangers in the first game between the rivals at the New York Islanders' new home, UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for the Rangers, who have won six of seven.

Andy Andreoff, one of the many reinforcements called upon with the Islanders missing 10 players due to injuries and COVID-19, scored his first goal in almost four years for the hosts, who have lost seven straight games, all in regulation -- the franchise's longest regulation losing streak since 2010-11.

Avalanche 5, Ducks 2

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist, Cale Makar, Alex Newhook, Valeri Nichushkin and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored, and Colorado beat Anaheim in Denver for its sixth straight win.

Gabriel Landeskog had two assists and Jonas Johansson stopped 19 shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper, who experienced an equipment malfunction for the second straight game.

Sonny Milano scored both goals for the Ducks, Jamie Drysdale had two assists and Josh Gibson had 31 saves. Anaheim has lost three in a row.

Blue Jackets 3, Jets 0

Gregory Hofmann scored the winning goal in the first period and Elvis Merzlikins collected his first shutout of the season to give host Columbus a shutout victory over Winnipeg.

Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have won four of five games. Merzlikins made 36 saves for his eighth career shutout.

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets, who have lost a season-worst four straight games.

Maple Leafs 6, Kings 2

John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall each had a goal and an assist for visiting Toronto.

Alexander Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Michael Bunting also scored, Rasmus Sandin had three assists, and Jack Campbell made 30 saves for Toronto, which has won 12 of 14.

Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, Viktor Arvidsson also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings, who have lost five in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Kraken 2, Hurricanes 1

Marcus Johansson scored the tiebreaking goal at 16:52 of the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves for host Seattle in a win over Carolina.

Jared McCann also scored for Seattle, which won its second straight against an Eastern Conference power following a six-game losing streak. The Kraken snapped the skid with a 5-2 win over Washington on Sunday.

Brendan Smith scored the lone goal for Carolina, which lost its second in a row and dropped to 3-1-1 on its six-game trip. Frederik Andersen stopped 20 of 22 shots but the Hurricanes dropped out of a tie with Florida for the NHL's best record.

Sharks 6, Senators 3

Timo Meier capped a three-point game by scoring the winning goal midway through the third period, leading host San Jose past Ottawa.

Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight games. Goaltender James Reimer made 26 saves.

Josh Norris, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators, who are on a three-game losing skid and have posted only one victory in their last 10 games (1-8-1). Matt Murray stopped 23 shots.

Golden Knights 5, Predators 2

Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist and Robin Lehner made 26 saves to lead Vegas to a victory at Nashville.

Alex Pietrangelo, Jonas Rondbjerg and Adam Brooks also scored for the Golden Knights, who earned a split of a two-game road trip that began with a 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Monday.

Filip Forsberg, playing for the first time after missing nine games with an upper-body injury, scored twice for the Predators, and Juuse Saros finished with 30 saves. Nashville had a four-game home winning streak snapped.

--Field Level Media

Sun-Journal

NHL roundup: Stamkos scores in shootout as Lightning beat Wild

TAMPA, Fla — Steven Stamkos scored the lone shootout goal while Brian Elliott stopped three shootout shots to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild after blowing a late two-goal lead Sunday night. Minnesota rallied in the third period to tie it at 4 on...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

The Devils' Third Jersey Has Arrived

For the first time in nearly 40 years of existence, the New Jersey Devils have a third jersey - and if you've got a problem with it, take it up with the man who led the design team: Hall of Fame icon Marty Brodeur. The super-secretive initiative began three years...
NHL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
hockeywilderness.com

Gamethread: Wild at Devils (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are in the Prudential Center for the first time in a while to face the New Jersey Devils and their new up-and-coming lineup full of young players that aren’t bogged down by the misery of never winning a Stanley Cup. Wild at Panthers. When: 6:00 p.m. CT.
NHL
NJ.com

Devils vs Wild Predictions: NHL Picks & Betting Offers

Our NHL expert is here to offer his best predictions and picks for tonight's tasty matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild, 7:00pm EST, live on Fox. The Minnesota Wild are sitting top of the competitive Central Division. and are on fire. On the back of consecutive losses NJ could be further kindling to the blaze.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild arrives late, starts strong, hangs on to edge Devils 3-2 in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. — The Wild didn't arrive on time for the game, but the team never fell behind on the ice. Despite getting dropped off at Prudential Center late —so much so that puck drop was pushed back about a half-hour —the Wild was still prepared enough to slip by the Devils 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday to return home from its East Coast road trip 1-1-1.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Top Devils in Overtime, but Issues Remain With Their Overall Game

The Minnesota Wild snuck out a win in their second straight shootout. They claimed a lead early, but the New Jersey Devils forced their way back when the Wild let down their guard in the second and third periods. The Wild were fortunate Cam Talbot was sharp when they entered the shootout, his saves and Kevin Fiala’s goal won them the game as well as some very well-placed goalposts.
NHL
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Yardbarker

Devils Gameday Preview: Minnesota Wild – 11/24/21

On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild will meet at Prudential Center. New Jersey will look to keep the momentum going after an impressive four-goal third period to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Wild will look to bounce back after being defeated by the Lightning in a shootout on Sunday.
NHL
New York Post

Devils lose to Wild in shootout after Manhattan traffic jam delays game

The Minnesota Wild didn’t let a traffic jam slow them down against the New Jersey Devils. Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Wild beat the Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night in Newark after arriving late to the Prudential Center. Stuck...
NHL
NHL

Devils Practice in Newark Day Before Clash With Wild | BLOG

Articles, videos and more from today's news on the Devils third jersey plus lineup updates and player interviews. The Devils announced prior to practice today that Chase De Leo has been recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. Check back for more updates as practice gets underway. More Coming...
NHL
NHL

In a Shootout, the Devils Fall to the Wild, 3-2 | GAME STORY

The Devils comeback fell short against the Central Division's top team. New Jersey picks up one point in the loss. In the Devils fourth shootout of the season, New Jersey falls 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild. The Devils pick up a point in the shootout loss. Pavel Zacha and Yegor...
NHL
#Panthers 2#Edmonton#Oilers
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Wild Thwart Devils Comeback Bid

(Newark, NJ) — In a game that was delayed almost 30 minutes due to heavy traffic, in the end the Wild figured out away to get both points from the Devils in a 3-2 shootout victory. The bus carrying the majority of the team was delayed getting to the Prudential Center due to traffic which moved the start of the game from 6:08 P-M to 6:33 P-M. The delay didn’t phase the Wild however as Ryan Hartman and Nico Sturm gave them a 2-0 lead after one period.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Fall Short in a Crazy Game Against Wild

After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New Jersey Devils came home to face the Minnesota Wild. For the Wild, right now, they’re tied for 4th in goals with the Anaheim Ducks. Minnesota has a lot of scoring power on their team. Kirill Kaprisov is continuing to shine like a star for the Wild, scoring 18 points. For the Devils, we saw Yegor Sharangovich having himself a game which led to the comeback against the Lightning this past Saturday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are reports the Minnesota Wild have contacted the Vancouver Canucks about possibly trading for J.T. Miller. Who have the Wild offered up and how likely is this trade? Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens got some good news when it comes to their goaltending situation. What is the status of goaltender Mike Smith in Edmonton and are the New York Islanders looking for a young defenseman on the trade market?
NHL
FanSided

NHL Picks & Predictions Today: Devils looking to sweep San Jose

Heading into tonight’s main slate of NHL games, there will be some interesting ones to watch. The truth of the matter is, if you’re able to watch tonight’s Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers game, all eyes should be on left winger Alex Ovechkin and his chase towards NHL history. At...
NHL
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Napa Valley Register

NHL: Meier scores twice in Sharks' 5-2 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Sharks leading scorer Timo Meier found the back of the net twice and James Reimer made 32 saves as San Jose defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Noah Gregor, Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, who have started their five-game...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Zuccarello back for Wild against Devils

Gallagher, Niku in COVID-19 protocol for Canadiens; Mittelstadt to return for Sabres. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Mats Zuccarello will return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils (8 p.m. ET; BSN, BSWI+, MSG+2,...
NHL
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

