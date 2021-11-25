ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain Crisis & Global Capitalism w/ William I. Robinson/Pegasus Spyware Used to Target Palestinian Activists w/ Kevin Gosztola – Source – Parallax Views

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Parallax Views, we have a double feature. First up, returning guest William I. Robinson, a noted sociologist and author of such books as The Global Police State and the upcoming Global Civil War: Capitalism Post-Pandemic, joins us to discuss his Truthout article “The COVID Supply Chain Breakdown...

The 2nd Cold War and Shifting Alliances in the Emerging Multipolar World w/ Ted Snider – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, we’re delving into the shifting political alliances that seem to be emerging as we enter what may be a Second Cold War and an emerging multipolar world. To do this we’re joined by Ted Snider, a fascinating geopolitical analyst and regular contributor to Antiwar.Com. We begin the conversation by parsing out the debate over the terms “New Cold War” and “Second Cold War” in the 21st century. The idea of the Second Cold War refers to rising tensions between the U.S. and its allies against Russia and China. In large part it deals with the possibility of a Russia-China partnership that would change the American-led unipolar order. We discuss some of the history between the U.S. and China and the U.S. and Putin’s Russia in the aftermath of the 20th century Cold War. In this regard, we delve into the issues of NATO and NATO expansion in relation to growing rifts between the U.S. and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. From there we then turn our attention to Ted’s recent analysis of subtle moves made by Saudi Arabia that may signal Saudi’s rulers planning for major geopolitical shifts in the future. Specifically, we delve into what may be significant changes in the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia and what it may mean in regards to the Kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and Israel. Additionally, Ted and I also dig into China’s Shanghai Cooperative Organization and Saudi Arabia’s involvement with it. Ted and I delineate between regional and global geopolitical moves being made by Saudi Arabia at the moment. After that we discuss Joe Biden’s foreign policy one year into his Presidency and the failure of the U.S. to renegotiate the JCPOA deal with Iran. In this regard, Ted comments on Ebrahim Raisi, hardliners, neocon Elliot Abrams cheering on Raisi’s victory, viewing the Iran deal through the eyes of an Iranian leadership that was betrayed by Donald Trump after the initial deal was made with Barack Obama, the potential for Iran to find an escape from the “squeeze” of the U.S. by sidling up to China and Russia, the problems with sanctions against Iran, and how U.S. policy towards Iran may be accelerating the emergence of a multipolar world in which a Russia-China partnership challenges the U.S.-led unipolar world order. Before wrapping up we delve into the Russia-China partnership and whether a military partnership is emerging out of it, why it may be a partnership rather than an alliance. Also, we briefly touch upon Biden’s foreign policy as it relates to Latin America and Israel/Palestine, the lack of diplomacy and using the diplomatic toolbox in U.S. foreign policy, how short-sightedness endangers national security and world security, the foreign policy “Blob”, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and more!
Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
Julian Assange
Kevin Gosztola
Benny Gantz
Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
BLM corporate donors silent on group's call to boycott 'white companies'

Some of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's biggest corporate donors have stayed silent after the group called on allies to only shop at Black-owned businesses this holiday season. The foundation, which is the nonprofit at the head of the Black Lives Matter movement, released a statement on Nov....
Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
Palestine
EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
Labor’s 2030 climate target betters the Morrison government, but Australia must go much further, much faster

The Labor opposition has pledged to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 43% this decade based on 2005 levels, claiming the plan will create jobs, cut power bills, boost renewables and provide business certainty. Labor says the policy would create 604,000 jobs – mostly in regional areas – unlock A$52 billion in private sector investment in Australian industry, and cause electricity prices to fall by $275 per household by 2025. Announcing the policy on Friday, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the plan was backed by comprehensive modelling. He said Labor has produced a policy Australia can be proud of, while the...
